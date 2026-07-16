Music Venue Trust installs Chris Hurne as head of external affairs

Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced the appointment of Chris Hurne as its new head of external affairs.

London-based Hurne brings a background in government policy, international trade, science and innovation and the creative industries.

In his new role, he will lead the MVT’s external affairs activity, with a focus on strengthening relationships with government, policymakers, industry stakeholders and partners.

“I’m delighted to be joining Music Venue Trust at such an important time for grassroots music venues," said Hurne. "Having spent much of my career supporting the UK’s creative sectors, I know how important a strong and sustainable ecosystem is. I’m looking forward to working with government, industry partners and the wider music community to champion these vital spaces and help secure their future.”

Hurne spent more than eight years working across the UK government’s creative industries portfolio, most recently at the Department for Business and Trade.

Having someone with Chris’s experience working across government and industry will help us strengthen our voice Beverley Whitrick, Music Venue Trust

Prior to that, Hurne was the UK government’s lead specialist for music and games at the Department for International Trade, which included responsibility for music export funding programmes including the Music Export Growth Scheme and International Showcase Fund.

He also led projects and missions connected to industry events including SXSW, MIDEM and The Great Escape.

Hurne also previously held roles within the government office for Science, UK Trade & Investment, and the UK research sector.

“Chris brings a deep understanding of how government works, how policy is developed, and how meaningful relationships between industry and decision-makers are built," said Music Venue Trust COO Beverley Whitrick. "His experience supporting the growth of the UK’s creative industries, combined with his knowledge of the music sector, makes him a hugely valuable addition to our work.

"Grassroots music venues are a vital part of the UK’s cultural infrastructure, but they continue to face significant challenges. Having someone with Chris’s experience working across government and industry will help us strengthen our voice, build new partnerships and ensure that the importance of grassroots music venues is understood by those making decisions about the future of music.”