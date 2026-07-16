SharpTone Records signs rising grime/metal artist Native James

US indie label SharpTone Records has announced the signing of genre-bending grime/metal artist Native James.

The Ipswich-hailing musician joins the likes of Loathe, Unpeople and Dying Wish on the SharpTone roster.

In a statement, SharpTone Records said: "We are beyond excited to welcome Native James to SharpTone. From the moment we first saw his incendiary performance in a tiny basement in East London, we just knew that we had to find a way to work together and be a part of his story.

"Native embodies everything that we strive for here at the label; originality, personality and pure goddamn talent. We cannot wait to amplify that talent in what will inevitably be a very bright future."

It’s insane that I’m signed to SharpTone; it feels like this will be a mad chapter for me Native James

James, whose sound combines grime, rap, punk, rock and metal, recently released his new single Never Been Scared ft. Frisco via the label.

“I can honestly say it’s insane that I’m signed to SharpTone; it feels like this will be a mad chapter for me, I’m gassed I won’t lie to you, and can’t wait to start working to give you more music," he said.

The signing is the latest addition to a busy 2026 summer for James, who has played UK festivals such as Latitude, 2000 Trees and Download, where he was joined on stage by Professor Green to perform their track Block - RR, together.

He has also played international events such as Paaspop in the Netherlands, Romania's Rock La Mures and Pohoda in Slovakia, in addition to supporting the likes of Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Nova Twins and Hyphen.

In 2025 meanwhile, James dropped his Confessions Of A Sinner EP and was nominated in the Best Alternative Act category at the MOBOs, made his Glastonbury debut with two sets, and supported Letlive at their farewell London shows, to name just a few wins.

He also graced the cover of Spotify's Misfits 2.0 playlist and saw his track Power synced on a Co-op advert.

PHOTO: Sophie Webster