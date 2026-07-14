Merlin appoints Dan Nevin as vice president of industry relations

Merlin has appointed Dan Nevin as vice president, industry relations.

In a statement, the digital licensing agency for independent labels and distributors said it is “strengthening its global industry engagement and expanding its investment in the independent music community” with the appointment of Nevin.

“Representing the rights of thousands of independent record labels & distributors with a membership which accounts for approximately 15% of the global recorded music market, Merlin is continuing to invest in the partnerships, programmes and strategic relationships that strengthen the independent sector worldwide,” the statement continued.

Nevin's role sees him lead Merlin's engagement with independent trade associations and strategic partners worldwide, while working closely with the organisation's Global Membership Development team to support membership growth and diversification, particularly across Asia, Africa, Oceania and other emerging music markets.

Reporting to Merlin CEO Charlie Lexton and working closely with the organisation’s executive leadership team, Nevin’s responsibilities include oversight of several of Merlin's flagship strategic initiatives, including its global trade association sponsorship programme and Merlin Engage, the organisation's executive development programme supporting the next generation of female leaders across the independent music sector.

Now entering its fourth year, the initiative has helped foster an international network of emerging female leaders through mentoring, education and peer collaboration, reinforcing Merlin's long-standing commitment to diversity, leadership and talent development.

The appointment forms part of Merlin's broader strategy to deepen its engagement across the independent sector globally and build stronger pathways for emerging independent rights-holders to participate in Merlin's global licensing network.

Dan has earned enormous respect across our community through his integrity and unwavering commitment to independent music Charlie Lexton

Charlie Lexton, CEO of Merlin, said: “The independent sector has never been more globally connected, and Merlin has an important role to play in helping our members succeed in that environment. As we continue to evolve, it's essential that we build ever stronger relationships around the world, ensuring independent voices are represented wherever the future of music is being shaped. Dan is uniquely qualified to lead that work. He has earned enormous respect across our community through his integrity and unwavering commitment to independent music, and I'm delighted to see him join the Merlin team in this newly created role.”

Dan Nevin said: “I’ve been connected to Merlin since its early days and have long admired and respected what the organisation has done and continues to do in delivering value for its members and the independent sector. I'm excited to take on this new role and work closely with our members, industry partners and colleagues across Merlin to strengthen connections, support the continued growth of independent businesses around the world and develop initiatives that create meaningful value for both today's members and the next generation of independent rightsholders.”

Nevin has spent more than two decades working across the independent music sector. He began his career managing an independent record store before spending more than a decade at one of Australia's leading independent record companies.

He later held senior roles in digital music and streaming before becoming CEO of the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR), where he played a key role in championing Australia's independent recorded music community.

Since relocating to London in 2016, he has worked with music companies, labels and distributors as a consultant and adviser.

“The appointment reinforces Merlin's long-term commitment to ensuring the world's leading independent music companies benefit from stronger representation, broader commercial opportunities and deeper collaboration across the global digital music marketplace,” added the statement.