BMG acquires remaining interests in catalogues of Hal David, John Lee Hooker and ARC Music

BMG has acquired the remaining interests in the songwriting works of the publishing catalogues of Hal David, John Lee Hooker and ARC Music.

The deal completes a transaction first announced in 2016, when BMG acquired a majority stake in the ARC Music catalogue from Fuji Music Group. BMG first partnered with Fuji Music Group to administer the catalogue in 2010 before acquiring its majority interest.

The transaction includes the remaining interest in the publishing catalogue of Grammy and Academy Award-winning lyricist Hal David. The legendary songwriter is best known for his partnership with Burt Bacharach and his collaborations with Dionne Warwick.

David’s body of work includes Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, Walk On By, What The World Needs Now Is Love, I Say A Little Prayer, Do You Know The Way To San Jose?, Don’t Make Me Over and What’s New Pussycat?, among others.

Completing our ownership of these catalogues further strengthens BMG’s position as a home for some of the most significant works in American music history Monti Olson

The acquisition also includes the entire publishing catalogue of bluesman John Lee Hooker fully under BMG for the first time, following a deal in 2022 when BMG co-acquired the rights, with longstanding partner Fuji Music Group, from Hooker’s estate. Notable songs written by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-winner include Boom Boom, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, Dimples, Boogie Chillen', and more.

In addition, BMG has acquired the music publishing counterpart to Chess Records, ARC Music. Founded in 1948 by Leonard and Phil Chess, its repertoire includes songs made famous by Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Etta James, and many others.

Monti Olson, BMG EVP, head of publishing, North America, said: “The musical catalogues of Hal David, John Lee Hooker and ARC Music are cornerstones of modern music. Their timeless melodies and lyrics continue to resonate across generations and in pop culture around the world. Completing our ownership of these catalogues further strengthens BMG’s position as a home for some of the most significant works in American music history, ensuring these songs continue to be protected and introduced to new audiences for generations to come.”