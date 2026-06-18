BMG and Concord merger approved in Germany and US

The merger of BMG and Concord has been approved by regulators in the US and Germany.

The two companies entered into a definitive agreement to combine operations in April, “creating the leading independent music company in the world”, according to the announcement. BMG and Concord’s combined business would create the fourth largest music company globally.

The combined rosters span artists, songwriters and works from talent including Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, Jelly Roll, Paul Simon, Lainey Wilson, will.i.am, Jason Aldean, Tina Turner, Diane Warren, and Jean-Michel Jarre, to Creedence Clearwater Revival, Daddy Yankee, Denzel Curry, Hamilton, Phil Collins, REM and The Sound of Music.

According to Reuters, BMG’s German parent Bertelsmann said US authorities ‌have approved the planned merger of its music division with Concord.

Concord's Bob Valentine is designated CEO of the combined company.

Thomas Coesfeld, who becomes chairman, had already been confirmed as the new chairman and CEO of parent company Bertelsmann, effective January 2027.

The merger between BMG and Concord will create one of the largest music companies in the world Andreas Mundt

The combined company will be owned 67% by Bertelsmann and 33% by affiliates of Great Mountain Partners (Concord shareholders). Affiliates of Great Mountain Partners will also receive a one-time cash payment of $1.16 billion.

In a statement to Reuters, Bertelsmann welcomed the approvals from regulators in Germany and ​the United States.

"Further regulatory approvals ​in ⁠other countries are still pending. Bertelsmann continues to expect the transaction to close ⁠in ​the fourth quarter of ​2026," the statement said.

Germany's Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) confirmed it has cleared the merger between BMG and Concord. The Bundeskartellamt found that the merger is not expected to significantly impede effective competition.

Andreas Mundt, president of the Bundeskartellamt, said: “The merger between BMG and Concord will create one of the largest music companies in the world. This will strengthen Bertelsmann’s position in the music business, from which it had largely withdrawn some 20 years ago. In the markets affected, the joint venture faces particular competition from music companies which, in some cases, are even considerably larger, such as Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music. As a result, the project could be cleared despite its considerable scale.”

The deal is also subject to review by competition authorities in other countries.