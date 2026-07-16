BMG signs singer-songwriter Michelle Branch to global recordings deal

BMG has signed Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Michelle Branch to a new global recordings deal.

The announcement coincides with the release of a newly reimagined version of The Game Of Love by Branch and New Radicals.

Originally the lead single from Santana’s 2002 album Shaman, The Game Of Love was composed by New Radicals' Gregg Alexander and featured Branch on vocals. The track peaked at No.5 on the US Hot 100 and earned Branch and Santana a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Branch will also drop a new EP of re-recorded songs, Everywhere And Back Again, on November 6.

“Michelle Branch’s songs are woven into the soundtrack of a generation," said Jon Loba, BMG president, North & South America. "From The Spirit Room to The Game of Love, her writing and voice helped define a moment in pop-rock that continues to resonate today. We are proud to partner with Michelle as she reimagines these songs for longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.”

We have a lot of exciting projects I’ve been working on and the enthusiasm from BMG has been palpable Michelle Branch

The forthcoming project will celebrate Branch’s "catalogue and legacy", featuring newly recorded versions of select songs from across her career, including several tracks from her double platinum 2001 major label debut, The Spirit Room.

Additional details on the EP, including the full track listing and special guest collaborators, will be announced soon.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining the BMG family for this next chapter," said Branch, who is managed by Vector Management. "We have a lot of exciting projects I’ve been working on and the enthusiasm from BMG has been palpable. I can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

PHOTO: Shervin Lainez