Spotify and Youth Music announce year two of Open Doors Fund

Spotify and Youth Music have confirmed the second year of their Open Doors Fund, dedicated to investing in youth music spaces and nurturing the next generation of UK talent.

Designed to combat the "ever-widening" funding gap in youth services, the partnership was established in 2025 and provided funding to 15 youth centres across the country.

Alongside young people’s music charity Youth Music’s Rescue The Roots scheme, the campaign is said to have helped bring down the percentage of youth centres at risk from 41% to 37%.

This year, the fund will be supporting an additional 23 centres from across the UK, providing resources to sustain spaces where young people "gather, create and engage" in music and other forms of artistic expression.

Grassroots music spaces are where young people can build community and confidence. They're where music begins for many artists Guvna B, Youth Music

Spotify's social impact lead Kristin Jarrett said: “The landscape has become difficult for young people for all kinds of reasons, but it’s vital for all of us that we support and invest in them to follow their passions and pursue creative paths.

"Youth Music does incredible work in helping uplift future generations of artists, many of whom will hopefully become household names, and it’s a huge privilege to partner with them to further support their work.”

Earlier this month, Spotify welcomed 200 young people and beneficiaries from the partner centres to their London HQ for Open Doors Day 2026. The day consisted of networking, workshops and exclusive sessions with representatives from Spotify and Youth Music, as well as masterclasses with R&B singer-songwriter Nia Smith and the hosts of the Think Twice Show podcast.

“It’s great that Spotify is continuing to help us change lives through music with the Open Doors Fund," added Youth Music’s co-chair Isaac Borquaye, aka Guvna B. "Grassroots music spaces are where young people can build community and confidence. They're where music begins for many artists. But a third of these crucial projects are at risk of closure. We hope initiatives like this will inspire others to take positive action to protect grassroots music.”