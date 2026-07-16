Digital Media Association appoints Alyssa Slaimen as VP, government & external affairs

Digital Media Association (DIMA) has announced the appointment of Alyssa Slaimen as VP, government & external affairs.

DIMA represents music streaming services including Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, TIDAL and YouTube.

Slaimen joins the DSP trade body from the office of Senator Peter Welch, where she led the portfolio on intellectual property and AI. Her work included legislation currently before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on the use of copyrighted works in training generative AI models.

“As DIMA’s reach and impact continue to grow, Alyssa brings direct legislative experience that our policy work demands," said the organisation's president and CEO Graham Davies.

“She joins at a moment when rules being written around AI, copyright and streaming will shape the music industry for years to come, and we are delighted to welcome her to the team."

I am excited to use my legislative experience to ensure streaming services are able to continue to innovate, grow, and benefit the music ecosystem as a whole Alyssa Slaimen, DIMA

Slaimen said: "DIMA’s members have transformed the music industry by changing the way people experience music, discover new artists, and how creators connect with their fans.

“DIMA is a powerful advocate in showing how streaming plays a vital role in the industry and I am excited to use my legislative experience to ensure streaming services are able to continue to innovate, grow, and benefit the music ecosystem as a whole.”

The announcement cites MIDiA data showing that global subscriber numbers for streaming reached 921 million in 2025.

Subscription streaming grew by 8.8% and accounted for 52.4% of global revenues, according to the IFPI Global Music Report 2026.