Snow Patrol team up with Kylie Minogue on new single following global BMG deal

Snow Patrol have signed a new global recording deal with BMG, covering the release of future studio recordings.

The BRIT-winning and Grammy-nominated band have achieved eight Top 5 albums, including two that reached No.1. The band were previously with Polydor in the UK.

“The new partnership with BMG reflects a shared focus on craft, longevity, and international ambition,” said a statement.

Snow Patrol join BMG’s UK roster, which includes Lily Allen, Kylie Minogue, Louis Tomlinson, Johnny Marr, Marina, The Script, Simple Minds, Suede, Rick Astley, and pop newcomer Meek.

The first release under the deal sees Snow Patrol team up with BMG label mate Kylie Minogue on the new single These Alarms, released on July 1.

Written with Kylie Minogue in mind, the band initially recorded the track for their 2024 UK No.1 album The Forest Is The Path, but decided to hold the track back until they could record it together with her.

Snow Patrol are one of the great songwriting bands of their generation Alistair Norbury

In a statement about the signing, Snow Patrol said: “We are delighted to be working with BMG. We’ve known Alistair and his team for a long time and he and everyone at the label have always been enthusiastic supporters and champions of music and creativity. We’re excited about working together on new SP music. We can’t wait to get started.”

Alistair Norbury, president, UK, Continental Europe and APAC, BMG, said: “Snow Patrol are one of the great songwriting bands of their generation. There’s a rare consistency to their work – songs built on emotional honesty that continue to resonate around the world. At BMG, we’re focused on long-term artist partnerships, and we’re proud to work with the band as they focus on new music and enter their next creative chapter.”

In addition to the new recording agreement, BMG represents the music publishing interests of band members Gary Lightbody and Nathan Connolly.

PHOTOS: Tom Beard/Darenote