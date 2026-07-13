Ed Sheeran Foundation inspires UK government's Music in Libraries scheme

The Ed Sheeran Foundation (ESF) is set to play an active role in the UK government’s new Music in Libraries programme, which will create dedicated music spaces in public libraries across England.

The spaces are designed to support music education beyond the classroom and help young people across the country gain free access to music mentorship and education.

ESF will work with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to help shape how libraries support music education across the country.

Sheeran has been credited by the UK government with inspiring the scheme following a conversation with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy during their visit to not-for-profit live music and youth arts organisation Brighten The Corners in Ipswich, one of ESF's grantees, last year.

After Sheeran witnessed Scotland’s We Make Music Instrument Libraries model first-hand through Scottish music charity Tinderbox he recognised the potential of using existing community infrastructure, such as libraries, to expand access to music education.

Subsequently, ESF has been working with Nandy and her team to help bring the vision to life.

“The Music in Libraries programme is an important step forward for music education,” said Dr Renuka Fernando, CEO of the Ed Sheeran Foundation "By expanding access to music beyond the classroom, our library network can help ensure that children and young people from communities across England have the opportunity to engage with music, regardless of where they live.”

Through this collaboration, we hope more young people will experience the many benefits of music education Dr Renuka Fernando, Ed Sheeran Foundation

The UK government is investing at least £12.5m towards the programme through the Dormant Assets Scheme, enabling all 152 library authorities across England to apply for funding. Over the coming months, ESF and other partners will help co-design the libraries’ requirements and direction, drawing on the foundation’s music industry connections and expertise.

“ESF will work closely with government, libraries, music teachers, youth clubs and the music industry to help design the programme and maximise its impact,” added Fernando. “Through this collaboration, we hope more young people will experience the many benefits of music education, from building confidence and strengthening communities to fostering creativity, self-expression and positive mental wellbeing.”

Participating libraries will host workshops, tutoring sessions, live performances, music studios, and recording booths, housing state-of-the-art equipment including mixing desks and instruments.

Last year, ESF focused primarily on improving music education in schools. Today’s announcement marks an expansion of the foundation’s mission to include out-of-school programmes and greater access to community music opportunities.

The development comes after Sheeran and other artists, including Harry Styles, Stormzy and Annie Lennox, helped secure the UK government’s commitment to introduce the first major update to the music curriculum in England in more than a decade in 2025, following Sheeran’s open letter to the Prime Minister.

PHOTO: Mark Surridge