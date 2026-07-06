Frontiers Label Group hires Nils Wasko as head of international label management

Independent rock specialist Frontiers Label Group has announced the appointment of Nils Wasko as its new head of international label management.

Wasko brings three decades of experience in the international rock and metal industry, having launched his career at AFM Records in 1996. He served with the label for 27 years in various roles including label manager, A&R, product manager, strategist, system developer and financial controller.

During his tenure, Wasko signed metal artists such as Doro, UDO, Masterplan, and Ill Niño, while also developing emerging acts including Edguy, Avantasia, Orden Ogan, Dynazty and Brothers of Metal from the ground up.

After leaving AFM, he joined Reigning Phoenix Music for three years, where he contributed to releases ranging from Kerry King to Opeth and Amorphis, and is also credited for helping to build and refine the label’s operational infrastructure.

“I have known Nils for many years and have always admired his passion, professionalism, and deep understanding of our business,” said Serafino Perugino, president and founder of Frontiers Label Group. “Throughout his career, he has helped shape the success of countless artists and releases, while earning the respect of everyone he has worked with.

"Bringing him into the Frontiers Label Group family feels like a natural step, and I am genuinely excited to begin this new chapter together. His contribution will be invaluable as we continue to grow our global presence and build the future of Frontiers.”

I am excited to begin this new chapter and look forward to contributing my experience to the continued growth and success of the company Nils Wasko, Frontiers Label Group

Founded by Perugino in 1996 in Naples, Italy, Frontiers Label Group has worked with artists including Megadeth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hatebreed, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Don Felder, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr. Big, Biohazard, Night Ranger, Whitesnake and ELO over the years.

It owns and operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl, FLG Records and BLKIIBLK Records. The Orchard serves as the Frontiers’ global distributor for both physical and digital releases.

Wasko said he was “truly honoured” when Perugino approached him to join the company, which is headquartered in Italy, with additional executive staff based in the UK and US.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter and look forward to contributing my experience to the continued growth and success of the company,” said Wasko. “The team’s ambition, vision, and recent achievements – including Megadeth’s No.1 on the [US albums chart] – demonstrate what is possible when passion and dedication come together. I can't wait to get started.”