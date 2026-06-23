Frontiers Label Group unveils promotions across UK and global operations

Frontiers Label Group has unveiled a series of key promotions.

Leo Nicholas has been upped to managing director, UK, while Aldo Lonobile has been promoted to vice president, global A&R, and Martina Palermo to global head of PR.

In a statement, Frontiers Label Group said the appointments reinforce the company's commitment to continued growth across its international operations, artist development and communications divisions.

“The appointments reflect Frontiers Label Group's ongoing expansion and recognise the significant contributions each executive has made to the company's success across multiple areas of the business,” the company stated.

Serafino Perugino, president and founder of Frontiers Label Group, said: “Among the things that make me most proud at Frontiers is seeing talented people grow, take responsibility and shine with their own light. Leo, Aldo and Martina are not only valuable professionals within our company; they are people who have chosen to put themselves on the line, to raise their level every day, and to contribute with passion, ambition and commitment to what we are building.”

“Frontiers has never been only about me,” he added. “It belongs to everyone who truly believes in it, who wants to grow with it, and who has the courage to set goals without limits.

“As the company continues to evolve and expand around the world, these promotions are an important step in building the leadership team that will guide Frontiers into its next chapter. I am proud to recognize their achievements and I look forward to continuing this journey together, creating beautiful things for our artists, our partners and our future.”

As managing director, UK, Leo Nicholas assumes overall responsibility for Frontiers Label Group's activities within the UK market. In addition to overseeing the company's UK operations, he continues to lead A&R for FLG Records.

Since joining Frontiers in 2024, Nicholas has made an immediate impact through a series of high-profile signings, including Skunk Anansie, As It Is, GLU, Kid Bookie, The Xcerts and Greywind, while also bringing Steel Panther to the Frontiers Music imprint and Tropic Gold to the BlkIIBlk imprint.

His work with Skunk Anansie recently resulted in the band's highest ever UK chart position, with their latest album The Painful Truth debuting at No.7.

Nicholas began his career in A&R, including signing Deaf Havana and Lower Than Atlantis. He later held key roles at Spinefarm Records and So Recordings, working with artists such as Rammstein, Ghost, Korn, Coheed and Cambria, A Day to Remember, Enter Shikari and Deaf Havana.

In the statement, Frontiers Label Group said the combination of frontline A&R expertise and major-label marketing experience has “established him as a key figure within the UK rock and alternative music landscape”.

As the company continues to evolve and expand around the world, these promotions are an important step in building the leadership team that will guide Frontiers into its next chapter Serafino Perugino

As managing director, UK, Leo Nicholas will oversee Frontiers Label Group's UK business, driving growth across artist development, partnerships, marketing and commercial strategy while continuing to expand the company's presence in one of the world's most important music markets.

Aldo Lonobile promoted to vice president, global A&R

In his new role as VP, global A&R, Aldo Lonobile will oversee global A&R activities across the group, coordinating artist development, talent scouting, signing strategy and creative direction for both new and existing projects. He will also continue his important work as an in-house producer and creative consultant for Frontiers releases.

A musician, songwriter and producer, Lonobile has more than two decades of industry experience and has been a key member of Frontiers Label Group for over 10 years. He has played a key role in the development of numerous successful projects, collaborating with artists such as Geoff Tate, Zak Stevens, Robin McAuley and Ronnie Romero, among many others.

As an A&R executive, signings include Masterplan, The 69 Eyes, Firewind, Bonfire, John Norum and Shakra, while continuing to identify emerging talent from around the world.

Beyond his contributions to the label's recording projects, Lonobile has also become central to the planning and execution of the Frontiers Rock Festival.

He will help shape the long-term creative direction of Frontiers Label Group, strengthening its artist roster while supporting continued growth and innovation across its global operations.

Martina Palermo promoted to global head of PR

The promotion of Martina Palermo recognises her role in shaping and executing the company's international communications strategy across its growing roster of artists and labels.

Since joining Frontiers in 2024, Palermo has expanded the company's global media presence, leading publicity campaigns across key markets including the UK, Europe and North America.

“Working closely with artists, management teams and regional publicists, she has overseen multi-territory campaigns designed to maximise visibility, audience engagement, and commercial impact,” said the statement.

Palermo led the global PR campaign for Megadeth's latest album, securing more than 15 international magazine covers and supporting a No.1 debut in the United States alongside Top 5 chart positions in multiple territories worldwide.

She currently leads international PR campaigns across Frontiers Label Group's global roster, overseeing strategy, media relations and campaign execution across key markets including the UK, Germany, France, the Nordics, and the United States.

Prior to joining Frontiers, Palermo held roles at Universal Music Group, BMG and Raw Power Management, contributing to campaigns for acts including Metallica, Volbeat, Bullet For My Valentine, Kings Of Convenience, alt-J, Suede and Pixies.

As global head of PR, she will oversee the company's worldwide publicity efforts, leading international media strategy, artist communications and corporate messaging initiatives while supporting the continued growth of Frontiers Label Group and its global roster.

PHOTO: (L-R) Leo Nicholas, Martina Palermo, Aldo Lonobile