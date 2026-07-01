Angine de Poitrine's live agent Duncan Smith joins global booking agency Roam

Global live booking agency Roam has appointed Duncan Smith as a senior agent.

Previously at Earth Agency, his roster includes Angine de Poitrine, MJ Lenderman, Wednesday, Getdown Services, Lime Garden and Racing Mount Pleasant.

Launched in September 2025, Roam describes itself as the world’s biggest independent live booking agency.

With a 15-year career in the live music business, Smith started out at Guildford’s award-winning Boileroom venue, while working as a radio producer for BBC Introducing. Graduating to the position of in-house booker, he subsequently moved to the Royal Albert Hall before rising through the agency ranks at Pitch & Smith, Playbook Artists and Earth Agency.

He has taken MJ Lenderman, Wednesday and Getdown Services from grassroots venues to sell-out shows at the Roundhouse, as well as prominent European festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, Primavera, Green Man, Oya, Way Out West, Rock en Seine, All Points East and Pukkelpop.

Duncan Smith

Representing Angine de Poitrine for Europe, Asia and Oceania since December 2025, Smith has overseen the celebrated Canadian duo’s incredible rise as live performers. The duo have sold-out shows throughout the UK and Europe, including two dates at London’s Troxy in October 2026.

In total, they are due to play more than 100 shows this year including the End Of The Road festival.

Already represented by John Bongiorno and Ethan Berlin for the USA, Mexico and South America, Smith’s involvement means Roam will represent Angine de Poitrine in all territories outside their home country.

Duncan Smith, senior agent, Roam, said: “Having worked with much of the Roam team across my career, I have been a long time admirer of their stellar roster, reputation and approach to the business. The company's commitment to discovering, nurturing and developing talent from first shows to global touring is outstanding. Combining this with the singular depth of support they provide to artists on a worldwide scale, without compromising their longtime ethos, and I am in no doubt it will be a fantastic home for my artists.”

Alex Bruford, Partner, Roam, said: "We first worked with Duncan over a decade ago, when he was cutting his teeth as a grassroots promoter at The Boileroom in Guildford. His passion for discovering and developing exceptional new artists was evident from the very beginning. Since becoming an agent, he has channelled that same instinct to build a world-class roster and a reputation that speaks for itself. His ethos and approach are a natural fit for what we do at Roam, and we are delighted to welcome him to the company."

PHOTO: Angine de Poitrine performs during the Nuits Botanique music festival in Brussels on May 28, 2026 (Photo credit: John Thys/ AFP via Getty Images)