LSO St Luke's launches new recording studio following multi-million-pound investment

Brand new recording facilities have been unveiled at LSO St Luke’s, home to the London Symphony Orchestra.

The new studio is part of a multi-million-pound investment in the venue’s creative and technical infrastructure, which opens up new possibilities for artists, producers, filmmakers, broadcasters, audio professionals and creators.

LSO St Luke’s have previously welcomed musicians and artists including Elton John, Annie Lennox, Bruce Springsteen, PJ Harvey and Sting to its spaces. Originally built in 1733 as St Luke’s Church, the venue was transformed in 2003 into a music education, performance and recording venue for the London Symphony Orchestra.

A new bespoke audio control room has been developed, featuring a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 reference monitoring system, audio control room speakers and an Avid S4 console.

The audio control room sits at the heart of the Grade I-listed building and is connected to every performance space. Its flexible design allows it to function as either a post-production studio or a full-scale recording control room, supporting a wide range of creative and technical projects.

These new facilities allow us to open up the space in a new way Becky Lees

For filmed projects, the venue’s master control room provides high-spec digital and broadcast recording. A dedicated camera gallery for high-definition capture now enables for filmed sessions, livestreams, podcast production and broadcasts.

Additionally, the Clore Rooms now serve as multi-functional, acoustically controlled spaces for rehearsals, creative sessions, recording, production and more. The wider studio investment also includes acoustic improvements throughout the building.



Inside LSO St Lukes (Credit: Tim Crocker)

Sarah Quinn, chair, London Symphony Orchestra, said: “The launch of our new audio control room and expanded recording facilities marks an exciting new chapter for LSO St Luke’s.

“This investment strengthens our ability to support world-class artists and creative teams, while opening up exciting new possibilities for how music, film and broadcast projects are made within this historic space. We are delighted to be building on the legacy of LSO St Luke’s and ensuring it continues to inspire creativity for generations to come.”

Becky Lees, director, LSO Live, added: “These new facilities allow us to open up the space in a new way, welcoming a broader range of creatives alongside our orchestral, community and education work.

“We are excited to support artists, producers, filmmakers and audio professionals of all kinds in accessing everything the venue now has to offer, from recording and production through to broadcast and digital content creation.”