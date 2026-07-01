Breaking Wave Group launched by Beth Claridge, Nick Stewart, Jeremy Marsh, James Radice & Marc Marot

Leading UK industry figures have launched Breaking Wave Group (BWG) as a brand new music company.

Executives involved in BWG have overseen and contributed to the careers of some of music’s biggest artists, including U2, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran.

“BWG will be a boutique and bespoke musical powerhouse where creative legacy meets commercial expertise,” said a statement. “The core aim is to provide a real alternative to the major label model that increasingly frustrates and forgets the needs of artists. In a world where major labels have impossibly large rosters, BWG is the opposite of that. The launch represents a return to hard-won expertise and experience from a golden age of British record success, offering artists the time and attention they deserve.”

Jeremy Marsh, chief operating officer, has been MD and president for companies including Virgin, RCA, BMG and Warner Music Group. He was a key member of teams launching and developing the careers of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Soul II Soul, Maxi Priest, Take That, Annie Lennox, M People and Neneh Cherry and many others. He has served the last 15 years at Warner as vice chairman, EVP of international and global CMO.

Marc Marot, chief creative officer, oversaw the career of U2 for 18 years and during his tenure as managing director of Island Records the label signed Tricky, Pulp, PJ Harvey, The Cranberries, Nine Inch Nails and NWA.

Following his departure from Island Records, he set up a management company and managed Paul Oakenfold, Richard Ashcroft, Lemon Jelly, and Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) amongst others. Laterly, as the chairman of Crown Talent, he played a role in the management of Jessie J, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill.

Former SVP legal and business affairs, Warner Music Group, James Radice also held similar positions at EMI, Polydor and Universal labels. He has taken on the role of chief legal officer for Breaking Wave.

He has worked on industry bodies and on government relations, as well as on negotiations and contracts with recording artists such as Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, Take That, Lana del Rey, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

Nick Stewart, chairman, signed U2 to Island Records and has worked with Grace Jones, Blondie, The Eagles, Echo And The Bunnymen, New Order, Sir Elton John and Dire Straits over a career at Island, Polygram, Sony BMG and Warner Music.

They are joined by general manager Beth Claridge, who has two decades of industry experience having worked on campaigns for U2, Neil Diamond, The Eagles, INXS, Stevie Wonder, 50 Cent, Queens Of The Stone Age, Sting, Back Eyed Peas, Snow Patrol, David Guetta, Tears For Fears and Sparks.

Our careers have been spent with artists, putting them first and helping present their creativity to the world and that's what BWG is about Marc Marot

Breaking Wave Group will operate four pillars for artists: record label, music publishing (via bespoke deals with publishers), artist management and special projects (cross media and IP generation).

BWG has today announced it will be the new label and management home for 10cc and British singer-songwriter Rumer. Both are set to release new albums via Breaking Wave.

Electronic duo Lemon Jelly are also part of the management and label roster and recently renewed their catalogue deal with Sony Music Publishing via Breaking Wave.

BWG also wants to break new talent and has already signed singer-songwriter Sofiyah Tusi (label and management) and indie band Patience Please (label).

To support its global ambitions, BWG has secured distribution deals with PIAS and Virgin Music Group (both part of Universal Music Group.).

Marc Marot said: "We are the home for disenfranchised, successful artists, as well as new artists looking for a more personal experience. Major labels are doing a certain job, but they are increasingly centralised, some have no UK head and artists feel sidelined by that model. We will deliberately keep the roster small so we can devote time to real development. Our careers have been spent with artists, putting them first and helping present their creativity to the world and that's what BWG is about.”

Nick Stewart, who signed U2 and Killing Joke among many others, added: "The modern music industry is suffering from a terminal case of 'time poverty'. Algorithms have replaced A&R and artists are being signed and dropped at breakneck speed. Many artists and their managers just don't feel they get the time of day from labels any more. Breaking Wave Group is the 'safe harbour' in this storm. By deliberately keeping our roster small, we are bringing back the lost art of artist development, giving both heritage acts and new talent the dedicated time and creative attention they deserve.”

Jeremy Marsh said: “We have the experience and we can offer the time. Nobody talks about giving an artist that. They tend to talk about the budget they have, they don't mention how much time they will dedicate to the artist. The emphasis is on artists with existing global reach. That is great if you are one of those, but that is not a system that would have signed a busker from Suffolk like Ed Sheeran.

“By integrating our record label, publishing arm, management division and our special projects – which includes major investments in transmedia and film – we've created a self-sustaining business. We marry many years of deep-rooted industry experience with an agile commercial structure.”

Jason Rackham, UK managing director & group repertoire director, PIAS, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Breaking Wave Group and supporting them on their journey. Their ambition, creativity, and vision make them an exciting team to work with, and we look forward to helping them realise their goals. Together, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and the impact we can create through this collaboration. They bring a wealth of industry experience and knowledge and are wholly artist focused at a time when others are losing their way.”

PHOTO: BWG team (L-R) Beth Claridge, Nick Stewart, Alexa Carlson (executive & label coordinator), Jeremy Marsh, James Radice, Marc Marot