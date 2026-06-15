Work across some of the biggest names in music, and culture, executing campaigns from brief to delivery. You'll coordinate creator activations, manage timelines, and be embedded in the day-to-day of CORD's client work.

Lead campaigns across a live portfolio of artist and brand work, from strategy and planning through to delivery. You’ll own the campaign relationship with clients, manage and develop the Campaign Executive team beneath you, and be the person who sets the standard for how CORD’s work is planned, executed, and reported.

THE ROLE

We’re looking for a Campaign Manager to take ownership of CORD’s campaign output across a portfolio of artist and brand clients. You’ll work on strategy and execution: managing the client relationship, and directing the Campaign Executive to deliver against it. You’ll be the person who builds the plan, holds the quality bar, and ensures every campaign lands the way it was sold.

You'll work with the Campaign Managers in CORD’s Creator Partnerships team. You'll be embedded in a live, fast-moving environment from day one, with real ownership and clear deliverables from the start.

WHAT YOU’LL OWN

Campaign Strategy and Delivery

Build and own the creator marketing campaign plan for each project from brief through to settlement

Set campaign milestones, posting windows, and internal deadlines, and hold the team to them

Review and approve all creative assets, drafts, and deliverables before they reach the client

Manage and direct the Campaign Executive on day-to-day execution, ensuring nothing slips

Oversee creator and talent relationships across the campaign, stepping in when escalation is needed

Client Management

Own the client relationship end-to-end, from kick-off through to post-campaign review

Lead client calls, circulate action points within 24 hours, and ensure sign-offs are secured without delay

Manage client updates proactively: weekly status, performance flags, and ad-hoc communications as campaigns require

Respond to all client communications within a timely manner

Creative and Strategic Contribution

Build campaign plans that connect brief, insight, talent strategy, and platform behaviour into a coherent whole

Lead brainstorms and bring creative direction to campaign concepts and content angles

Source and manage external teams where required: press, radio, brand agencies, and specialist partners

Contribute to pitch decks and new business development alongside the leadership team

Bring at least two relevant cultural or platform insights into the team each week: new formats, sounds, creators, and trends

Budgets and Commercial Oversight

Own campaign budgets: build them, track them, and flag variances before they become problems

Negotiate creator and partner fees; set rate bands and brief the Campaign Executive accordingly

Maintain full awareness of cost-per-deliverable and the commercial context of every project

Ensure that all campaigns are billed correctly within an appropriate time frame.

Systems and Reporting

Ensure Notion campaign pages, trackers, and shared systems are kept to standard by the Campaign Executive

Review weekly reporting data and present performance summaries to clients and the internal team

Surface performance flags proactively: underperforming posts, viral moments, sentiment shifts. Not on request

Sign off on all asset and approval filing within agreed timelines

SCOPE

You own:

Campaign strategy, planning, and client relationship management

Creative direction and quality control across all deliverables

Fee negotiation and budget ownership

Management and direction of the Campaign Executive

New business pitching and client onboarding

External partner and agency relationships

You don’t own:

Day-to-day tracker and system upkeep (Campaign Executive)

Creator outreach and draft chasing (Campaign Executive)

Client escalations at Senior Level

YOU’RE RIGHT FOR THIS IF

You’ve managed campaigns end-to-end at an agency and know what excellent delivery looks like across music, culture, or brand work

You’re a confident client manager: clear, calm, and in control even when a campaign is moving fast

You stay close to culture: you know what’s moving on TikTok, who’s popping in music, and where platforms are heading

You can hold multiple campaigns simultaneously without things slipping, and without needing to be chased

You lead people well: you give clear direction, develop the people around you, and hold a high bar without micromanaging

You bring creative thinking to briefs, not just project management

You flag problems early and come with solutions, not just updates

Benefits

28 days total annual leave (including bank holidays)

Private health and dental care

Subsidised gym membership

£1,500 annual development fund for conferences, courses, or tools tailored to your growth

Monthly team socials

Quarterly team getaways

DETAILS

Contract: Full Time Employee

Start Date: ASAP

Salary: £35-40k

Location: Brick Lane, Shoreditch. Attendance in person 4 days a week.

Hours: Core hours 09:00–18:00, Monday to Friday

Contact: Head of Operations