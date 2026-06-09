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Product Manager




Position:
Product Manager
Employer:
4AD
Category:
Music
Location:
London
Salary:
Commensurate with experience
Date Posted:
Jun 9th 2026
4AD
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4AD is one of the most respected indie labels in the world and is part of the Beggars Group, home to Matador, Rough Trade, Young & XL Recordings.

We’re looking for a dynamic and experienced Product Manager. Reporting to Senior Product Manager, the Product Manager will serve as the main point person for the day-to-day management of assigned 4AD release campaigns (from inception to completion).

Main Duties & Responsibilities:

  • From the conception of projects, work with artists and managers to craft marketing campaigns and strategies.
  • Responsible for making sure each department has all necessary information and assets to deliver the campaign.
  • Working with A&R, Press, Radio, Streaming, Retail & Advertising - balance the input from all parties but ultimately taking decisions on the campaign direction.
  • Constant communication, outreach and maintaining relationships with artists’ managers, booking agents, and publicists.
  • Being the accessible “point person” for assigned projects day-to-day concerns; utilising excellent judgement in troubleshooting through issues or escalating as appropriate.
  • Working with the Senior Product Manager to organize efforts in a productive and pragmatic manner.
  • Manage and track the coordination of schedules/timelines for overall campaign and the nuanced parts within each campaign (ex. promo / press trips).
  • Provide reporting, campaign specific updates, feedback, and ideas to key group and label stakeholders related to assigned campaigns.
  • In charge of budgetary conversations with Senior PM, Label Head and President.
  • Lead in campaign asset creation (artwork, videos, photography) in collaboration with artists/managers to ensure cohesive visual campaign strategies are achieved across marketing and promotion. Ensure all delivery deadlines are met.
  • Communicate clearly and co-ordinate day to day with Beggars global teams to ensure international success of campaigns.

Skills & Experience:

  • At least 4 years of full-time music industry experience required.
  • 2+ years of demonstrated experience in product management or in a position managing day-to-day campaign logistics is required.
  • Exhibits passion, knowledge, and know how to work across a diverse mix of artist campaigns.
  • A love and knowledge of music; specifically, knowledge of 4AD artists past and present and familiarity with the labels in the Beggars Group.
  • Must be able to develop and maintain relationships with artists and artist management.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
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