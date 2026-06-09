4AD is one of the most respected indie labels in the world and is part of the Beggars Group, home to Matador, Rough Trade, Young & XL Recordings.
We’re looking for a dynamic and experienced Product Manager. Reporting to Senior Product Manager, the Product Manager will serve as the main point person for the day-to-day management of assigned 4AD release campaigns (from inception to completion).
Main Duties & Responsibilities:
- From the conception of projects, work with artists and managers to craft marketing campaigns and strategies.
- Responsible for making sure each department has all necessary information and assets to deliver the campaign.
- Working with A&R, Press, Radio, Streaming, Retail & Advertising - balance the input from all parties but ultimately taking decisions on the campaign direction.
- Constant communication, outreach and maintaining relationships with artists’ managers, booking agents, and publicists.
- Being the accessible “point person” for assigned projects day-to-day concerns; utilising excellent judgement in troubleshooting through issues or escalating as appropriate.
- Working with the Senior Product Manager to organize efforts in a productive and pragmatic manner.
- Manage and track the coordination of schedules/timelines for overall campaign and the nuanced parts within each campaign (ex. promo / press trips).
- Provide reporting, campaign specific updates, feedback, and ideas to key group and label stakeholders related to assigned campaigns.
- In charge of budgetary conversations with Senior PM, Label Head and President.
- Lead in campaign asset creation (artwork, videos, photography) in collaboration with artists/managers to ensure cohesive visual campaign strategies are achieved across marketing and promotion. Ensure all delivery deadlines are met.
- Communicate clearly and co-ordinate day to day with Beggars global teams to ensure international success of campaigns.
Skills & Experience:
- At least 4 years of full-time music industry experience required.
- 2+ years of demonstrated experience in product management or in a position managing day-to-day campaign logistics is required.
- Exhibits passion, knowledge, and know how to work across a diverse mix of artist campaigns.
- A love and knowledge of music; specifically, knowledge of 4AD artists past and present and familiarity with the labels in the Beggars Group.
- Must be able to develop and maintain relationships with artists and artist management.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.