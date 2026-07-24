Polydor secures chart double with Gracie Abrams and Rein Me In as it equals all-time No.1 record

Polydor Label Group has secured the chart double – again – with No.1 results for Gracie Abrams’ new album and Rein Me In by Sam Fender & Olivia Dean.

It follows the prior week’s chart double for Polydor Label Group with the Rolling Stones’ Foreign Tongues and Rein Me In.

Gracie Abrams debuted at the summit with third album Daughter From Hell, her second chart-topper in the UK. It also topped this week's vinyl albums chart.

Daughter From Hell’s first week consumption of 30,897 units (Official Charts Company) – including 10,920 CDs, 6,012 vinyl albums, 4,819 cassettes, 1,114 digital downloads and 8,032 sales-equivalent streams – is her best result yet.

Abrams’ 2024 album, The Secret Of Us, became her first No.1 with 22,883 units in the first week.

On the singles chart, Sam Fender & Olivia Dean’s Rein Me In has secured its 18th (non-consecutive) week at No.1 on consumption of 43,450 units. It means that Rein Me In has equalled the all-time record set in 1953 by US singer Frankie Laine’s I Believe.

On its 30th consecutive week in the Top 10, Rein Me In has exceeded 40,000 units for the past 23 weeks in a row. It now just remains to be seen if Rein Me In can secure the overall record for longest-running No.1 single of all time on Friday (July 31).

Abrams has the highest new singles entry with a No.55 debut (8,535 units) for Good Reason, her 10th hit single. Meanwhile, Hit The Wall (76-32, 10,731 sales) and Look At My Life (74-41, 9,773 sales) both saw a consumption boost.

PHOTO: Julie Greve