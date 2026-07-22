Gracie Abrams is sprinting towards her second No.1 album with Daughter From Hell.

According to the Official Charts Company's latest Midweek Sales Flash, the American singer-songwriter's third studio LP is well out in front at the albums peak with sales of 27,476.

The Essential Michael Jackson (8,885 sales) is a distant No.2, just 160 units ahead of Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl In Love (8,725 sales).

Last week's No.1 Foreign Tongues by The Rolling Stones ...