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Gracie Abrams' Daughter From Hell dominates albums chart

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Wednesday, Jul 22nd 2026 at 5:45PM

Gracie Abrams is sprinting towards her second No.1 album with Daughter From Hell. 

According to the Official Charts Company's latest Midweek Sales Flash, the American singer-songwriter's third studio LP is well out in front at the albums peak with sales of 27,476.

The Essential Michael Jackson (8,885 sales) is a distant No.2, just 160 units ahead of Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl In Love (8,725 sales). 

Last week's No.1 Foreign Tongues by The Rolling Stones ...

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