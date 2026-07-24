George Michael: The Faith Tour concert film set for 2026 release including US IMAX screenings

Universal Pictures Content Group and Bleecker Street’s event cinema division Crosswalk have acquired the rights to George Michael: The Faith Tour.

The concert film features rediscovered footage of George Michael at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during the European leg of the Faith Tour in 1988. Universal Pictures Content Group has acquired international rights, while Crosswalk has the North American rights.

The film is directed by longtime George Michael collaborators Andy Morahan (Last Christmas, Faith, Careless Whisper) and David Austin (George Michael Freedom Uncut, George Michael at the Palais Garnier, Paris).

Screening with an opening original short film by Mary McCartney and produced by George Michael Entertainment and Mercury Studios, in association with Globe Originals, the film is slated for a late 2026 worldwide release in cinemas in premium formats. In the US, Bleecker will be partnering with IMAX on exclusive early access screenings.

“George at the height of the Faith tour was simply electrifying – there’s a magnetic force of charisma and connection with the audience that feels just as powerful today as it did then,” said Helen Parker, EVP, Universal Pictures Content Group. “To see these performances brought to life on the big screen, in such a cinematic and immersive way, makes this incredibly special – particularly for those who were there or remember that moment so vividly. We also can’t wait for a whole new generation to experience just how extraordinary he was as a creative force, performer and musical auteur.”

George at the height of the Faith tour was simply electrifying – there’s a magnetic force of charisma and connection with the audience that feels just as powerful today as it did then Helen Parker

“An icon of his generation and beyond, George Michael was at the height of his creative and cultural power during the Faith tour, a defining moment that was made for the big screen,” said Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson. “Through beautifully restored archival footage and intimate, never-before-heard interviews, audiences will be given a front-row seat to a beloved artist at the peak of his impact.”

"We are incredibly proud of George Michael: The Faith Tour and the extraordinary craftsmanship that has gone into bringing this footage to life," said Ken Danquah, chief finance & commercial officer, Mercury Studios. "We're excited to be partnering with such world-class distributors as Universal Pictures Content Group and Crosswalk, whose proven track record and expertise in delivering immersive cinematic events make them the perfect partners to bring this film to audiences around the world."

"George was utterly unique, both as a man and an artist,” said Lucie Avery, general manager, Globe Originals. “Having had the great privilege of personally working closely with him and his team over the years, the opportunity to bring The Faith Tour to audiences through Globe Originals is an honour. Mercury Studios, working hand-in-hand with George Michael Entertainment, brought their unrivalled expertise and vision to this project from the outset. The result is a film that truly honours his timeless legacy.”

Alongside the theatrical release, George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment will release The Faith Tour, an 18-track live album of previously unreleased recordings featuring hits from George Michael’s Wham! and solo catalogues.

PHOTO: Universal Pictures Content Group/Crosswalk/Michael Putland