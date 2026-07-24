SoundCloud to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2026

Music Week is delighted to announce that SoundCloud is sponsoring the Partnership Award at the Music Week Women In Music Awards, a new category for this year.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open now here.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from trailblazing executives to inspirational artists.

Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first DSP containing more than 400 million tracks from over 40 million artists, which empowers them to build and grow their careers by providing progressive tools, services and resources.

We're proud to support Music Week's Women In Music Awards and celebrate the women driving the industry forward Devi Mahadevia

Devi Mahadevia, chief growth and marketing officer, SoundCloud, said: “SoundCloud was founded to help artists build careers, find community, and shape culture. That same commitment extends beyond our platform to the broader music industry.

“Creating more opportunities for women to lead isn't just important, it's essential to building a more innovative, inclusive, and sustainable future for music. We're proud to support Music Week's Women In Music Awards and celebrate the women driving the industry forward.”

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we celebrated 11 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance.

Winners included New Artist winners Alt Blk Era, Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, being presented with the Rising Star award by PinkPantheress, and Isabel Garvey, Warner Music’s outgoing COO at the time, presented with the Outstanding Contribution award by her friend and former EMI exec Baroness Hazarika. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com



For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com