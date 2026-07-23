UMG appoints Tseyin Foo as global supply chain president

Universal Music Group (UMG) has appointed Tseyin Foo as president, global supply chain.

Foo’s LA-based role is effective immediately. She will report to Boyd Muir, chief operating officer, in leading and strengthening UMG’s global supply chain capabilities.

The supply chain underpins the company’s worldwide business across its ecosystem of digital partnerships and D2C destinations, as well as physical formats, merchandise and other consumer products.

Foo will help enable the company to better serve its artists, songwriters, labels, and partners, while supporting the continued expansion of its artist and label services business following Virgin Music Group’s acquisition of Downtown and the ongoing evolution of UMG’s merchandise and its D2C capabilities.

The executive joins UMG from Skechers where she served as head of global supply chain planning & strategy, in which she built the company’s global strategy and planning function and leading sourcing, manufacturing and technology initiatives to help drive scalable growth.

Tseyin brings a rare combination of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and technology expertise Boyd Muir

Prior to that, Foo spent five years at Nike in leadership roles helping to transform strategic sourcing and supply planning. Earlier in her career, she held senior positions at VF Corporation, across Timberland, Vans and 7 For All Mankind.

Boyd Muir, COO, UMG, said: “As we continue to create more opportunities for growth throughout the music ecosystem, it’s increasingly important that we operate as one global organisation with greater speed, flexibility, and precision.

“Tseyin brings a rare combination of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and technology expertise that will help us deliver greater impact at greater scale, driving even more value for artists, songwriters, labels and entrepreneurs around the world.”

Foo added: “I’m excited to join UMG at such an important moment in its evolution. As the company continues to expand its global platform, there is a tremendous opportunity to use technology, data and world class execution to build even stronger capabilities that help our labels and teams move faster, adapt more quickly, and create more value for artists, partners, and fans around the world.”