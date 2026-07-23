Country trio Deltona sign with Sony Music Publishing and The Core Entertainment

Country-rock trio Deltona have inked a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville, in partnership with The Core Entertainment.

The band's latest single The Country was featured on playlists including Amazon’s Breakthrough Country, Apple Music’s New In Country, Spotify’s All New Country, and Pandora’s Top Country Hits and New Country.

Their catalogue also includes tracks such as Heartbreak Fix, Love Don’t Love Me, How To Not Help A Heartbreak, Cared Enough to Cry and Party’s In The Back.

“From the first time I met Caleb, Chris and Ned, it was clear they were born to do what they’re doing as Deltona,” said Kenley Flynn, VP of creative A&R at Sony Music Publishing Nashville. “Their music is authentic, fun, high energy and built on a genuine love and appreciation for country music. We’re honoured that Deltona, Chief, Simon and Jamie [Sudhalter] trusted in us as partners to help take this to the highest highs.”

Deltona are a true band with a clear point of view and songs built to hit just as hard live as they do on the record Simon Tikhman and Chief Zaruk, The Core Entertainment

Simon Tikhman and Chief Zaruk, CEOs and co-founders of Los Angeles and Nashville-based The Core Entertainment, added: “Deltona are a true band with a clear point of view and songs built to hit just as hard live as they do on the record,” said “This partnership will give them an even broader creative network as they continue sharpening their sound and building a catalogue that feels unmistakably their own.”

The Southern trio – Ned Abernathy (vocals), Caleb Miller (guitar) and Chris Deaton (drums) – first linked up in a writers’ round at Nashville’s Bluebird Café, and have already toured with established talent including Lee Brice, Jordan Davis, Avery Anna, Rodney Atkins, George Birge and Cooper Alan.

“We are ecstatic to be joining the Sony Music Publishing Nashville family in partnership with The Core,” said Deltona. “We clicked with Kenley and Rusty right away, and Chief and Simon have believed in our vision from the beginning. Both teams understand who we are as writers and the nostalgic country-band energy we’re working to bring back.

"Having Sony Music Publishing and The Core behind us gives us the confidence to lean further into our songwriting, keep developing creatively and build something that feels true to us. We’re beyond excited for the journey ahead.”

PHOTO: Front Row L-R: Caleb Miller, Ned Abernathy, Chris Deaton (all Deltona); Back Row L-R: Kenley Flynn (Sony Music Publishing), Hannah Lane, Jamie Sudhalter, Laura Moxley, Simon Tikhman (all The Core Entertainment), Molly Shehan (Milom Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC), Chief Zaruk (The Core Entertainment), Rusty Gaston (Sony Music Publishing).