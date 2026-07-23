US rapper Yung Miami signs to WME for representation in all areas

American rapper and entrepreneur Yung Miami has signed with WME for worldwide representation in all areas.

The artist, who drops her solo debut album this year via Uptown Records, has made waves with her viral US Top 20 hit Spend Dat, which has topped multiple airplay charts.

Miami performed the track – which has also been used for two million TikTok creations and reached No.4 on the TikTok Viral 50 chart – during the New York Knicks' NBA Championship Parade.

Formerly one half of Florida hip-hop duo City Girls, Miami's debut solo LP follows impactful singles such as 2021's viral Rap Freaks and 2024’s CFWM ft. Skilla Baby. Her songs have amassed more than 200m streams to date.

Outside music, in 2022, she launched her podcast Caresha Please, which accumulated over 45 million YouTube views and won the BET Hip Hop Award for Best Hip-Hop Platform the following year.

Her drinking game, Resha Roulette, also sold out upon launch in 2022.

WME’s music division has offices in Australia, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville and New York.

Its roster includes artists such as Adele, Andrea Bocelli, Anitta, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Hozier, J Balvin, Justice, Justin Timberlake, Lainey Wilson, Lola Young, Luke Combs, Martin Garrix, Nine Inch Nails, Olivia Rodrigo, Pearl Jam, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Shakira, Snoop Dogg, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, The Weeknd, The Killers and Zach Bryan.

PHOTO: Brandon Almengo