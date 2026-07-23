Nordoff And Robbins partners with Co-op Foundation to launch music therapy programme

Nordoff And Robbins has partnered with Co-op Foundation to launch a music therapy programme to support young people at risk of suspension or exclusion.

The three-year partnership starts with a pilot year in 2026 at three Co-op Academy Trust schools across Greater Manchester and Liverpool.

The scheme will provide music therapy and will be delivered with support from Manchester's Co-op Live, the UK’s largest entertainment venue.

Through the Co‑op Academies Trust, the programme will embed mental health and wellbeing support directly in schools, focusing on students most at risk of suspension or exclusion. By combining education, community and creative support, it aims to help young people re‑engage with learning, build confidence and resilience, and improve their long‑term life chances.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Co-op Foundation, Co-op Academies Trust and Co-op Live for investing their time, funding and facilities into this unique programme," said Nordoff And Robbins CEO Maria Neophytou, CEO. "Together, we know we can make a real difference to a particularly vulnerable group of young people in the North West. Our evidence-based music therapy is proven to support a range of health and wellbeing outcomes. This programme aims to increase young people’s engagement with their education, ultimately reducing exclusion from school and improving their long-term outcomes.”

If we can help these students to build their resilience and stay in school, then their life chances will vastly improve Nick Crofts, Co-op Foundation

The programme is being funded through a £225,000 investment from Co-op Foundation over three years, with the investment made possible through Co-op Live’s annual £1 million donation to the Co-op Foundation, the venue’s official charity partner.

The annual donation is part of Co-op Live’s long-term commitment to using live entertainment as a force for good.

Co-op Foundation CEO Nick Crofts said: "It’s tough out there for young people right now. They are calling out for more support with their mental health and we need to listen and act.

"We’re excited to bring together Nordoff And Robbins’ music therapy expertise with the Co-op Academies Trust’s progressive approach to supporting student wellbeing to deliver something with long-lasting community impact. If we can help these students to build their resilience and stay in school, then their life chances will vastly improve.”

The UK’s largest music therapy charity, in 2025, Nordoff And Robbins supported 15,500 people through 48,000 music therapy sessions, partnering with over 300 organisations including schools, hospitals and care homes nationwide.