Dice partners with Broadwick Group on two London venues

Dice has announced a partnership with UK venue operator Broadwick Group in a "significant expansion" of the ticketing platform's London network.

The link-up will see Dice become the primary ticketing partner for two Broadwick venues: 26 Leake Street (cap. 1,150) and Exhibition White City (2,800), programmed by Communion One.

"This partnership reflects our deep commitment to the UK music scene and to the operators pushing it forward," says Sophie Doherty, Dice's senior director of music partnerships. "Broadwick has built some of the most exciting venues in the country, and together we'll give fans more access to the diverse spaces that are shaping live music right now."

Both venues, which are live and on-sale through Dice's platform, have generated nearly 100,000 event views and over 4,000 waitlist sign-ups since launching two months ago, according to the Music Week Award-winning ticketing company.

Broadwick venues are built to work seven days a week, and that only happens if getting through the door is as good as what's happening inside Simeon Aldred, Broadwick Group

Broadwick Group says the deal brings Dice's "fan-first" approach to its audiences, including upfront, all-in pricing, personalised gig recommendations and anti-touting technology.

“Broadwick venues are built to work seven days a week, and that only happens if getting through the door is as good as what's happening inside," said Simeon Aldred, Broadwick Group's director of strategy. "Dice has backed our venues across London and New York, and we're looking forward to building on that with 26 Leake Street and Exhibition White City."

Broadwick Group recently secured a new financing partnership to accelerate its next phase of expansion in the UK and internationally.

The firm is also behind venues such as Magazine London, Printworks London and Manchester’s Depot Mayfield. Its current portfolio consists of 24 venues in the UK and US, including the new Brooklyn Storehouse in New York City.