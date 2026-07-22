Royal Albert Hall launches mentorship programme for aspiring young photographers

The Royal Albert Hall has launched a new mentorship programme designed to provide emerging photographers with the tools and experience required to break into the live events sector.

London-based photographers, aged 18-25, are invited to enter the FutureFocus scheme for the chance to undertake the five-month programme, shadow world-class photographers in the Hall’s auditorium, and present a final exhibition in the 200-capacity Elgar Room. Applications are open until 11.59pm on Sunday, August 23.

Three successful applicants will be selected by this year’s mentors, acclaimed photographers Andy Paradise, Frances Marshall and Temi Adegbayibi.

After undertaking a series of workshops with the mentor team, participants will have the opportunity to take photos in the Elgar Room alongside a member of the mentor team, before moving to more complex performances in the auditorium.

Future Focus is about much more than developing technical skills. We're committed to creating inclusive pathways into the creative industries Matt Todd, Royal Albert Hall

Future Focus will conclude with a group exhibition at the Hall, showcasing the work captured throughout each participant’s time in the programme.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch this opportunity for aspiring young photographers, with the partnership and generosity of Andy Paradise, Frances Marshall and Temi Adegbayibi as mentors," said Matt Todd, the Royal Albert Hall's director of programming. "Future Focus is about much more than developing technical skills. We're committed to creating inclusive pathways into the creative industries, helping young people build confidence, develop their talents and see that there is a place for them in this sector. We can't wait to see the applications for our inaugural year."

Young photographers who want to take part in the Future Focus programme should submit their work via the portal.