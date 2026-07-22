Musixmatch to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2026

Music Week is delighted to announce that Musixmatch will sponsor the Businesswoman Of The Year category at the Women In Music Awards.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open now here.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from trailblazing executives to inspirational artists.

Amy Wheatley, managing director, Columbia Records UK, was presented with the Businesswoman Of The Year award last year by Skye Newman.

Musixmatch is a global music data, technology and services company which provides music intelligence, rights administration and tools that help make music accurately attributed, discovered and monetised worldwide.

We're especially proud to recognise the industry leaders whose vision and achievements are driving music forward Natalie Williams

The company works with partners across the music and technology ecosystem – including artists, songwriters, publishers, platforms and distributors – to power lyrics experiences, rights management and music data solutions at global scale.

Natalie Williams, head of partnerships, Musixmatch, said: “We’re pleased to be supporting the Women in Music Awards, celebrating the exceptional women whose creativity, leadership and innovation continue to shape the global music industry. We're especially proud to recognise the industry leaders whose vision and achievements are driving music forward. Championing women and fostering greater diversity and inclusion strengthens the music community, encourages innovation and helps to shape a more vibrant future for the industry.

“Supporting the Women In Music Awards reflects our ongoing commitment to recognising outstanding talent, championing inclusive leadership and celebrating the people whose contributions continue to inspire the next generation of music professionals,” she added.

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we celebrated 11 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance.

Those celebrated on the day included New Artist winners Alt Blk Era, Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, who was presented with the Rising Star award by PinkPantheress, and Isabel Garvey, Warner Music’s outgoing COO at the time, presented with the Outstanding Contribution award by her friend and former EMI exec Baroness Hazarika. FKA Twigs won the Inspirational Artist category. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com



For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com