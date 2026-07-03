Women In Music Awards 2026: The Circle named as charity partner

Music Week is delighted to announce The Circle as charity partner for the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2026.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open now here.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from trailblazing executives to inspirational artists.

Women and allies in the music industry have been one of the longest and most powerful forces behind our work Raakhi Shah

“I am delighted that The Circle is the official charity partner of the Women in Music Awards this year,” said Raakhi Shah, CEO of The Circle. “Together, we celebrate the incredible achievements of women in the industry while standing in solidarity and action with women facing violence and injustice globally.

“From humble beginnings, today we are a thriving, global network who have supported more than 700,000 women and girls to confront violence, fear and discrimination in their communities. Women and allies in the music industry have been one of the longest and most powerful forces behind our work, driving creativity, championing our campaigns, and supporting our events and fundraising efforts."

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we celebrated 12 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance.

Winners included FKA Twigs being presented with the Inspirational Artist award by Skunk Anansie’s Skin (also a previous winner), Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, being presented with the Rising Star award by PinkPantheress, and Isabel Garvey, Warner Music’s outgoing COO at the time, presented with the Outstanding Contribution award by her friend and former EMI exec Baroness Hazarika. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com



For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com