Downtown to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2026

Music Week is delighted to announce that Downtown is returning as sponsor of the Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio category at the Women In Music Awards.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open now here.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from trailblazing executives to inspirational artists.

Ines Dunn, songwriter at Universal Music Publishing Group, triumphed in last year's category – the same one that Downtown sponsored – off the back of co-writes for Maisie Peters, Mimi Webb, Jazzy, Flowerovlove, and many other artists.

Across its four core divisions - publishing, distribution, artist & label services and royalties & financial services – Downtown collectively serves more than 5,000 business clients and reaches over four million creators & artists in 145 countries.

We're proud to once again support the Awards and recognise the women who continue to inspire the next generation of creatives Emily Stephenson

Emily Stephenson, president, Downtown Music Publishing, said: “Creativity is the heart of the music industry. The Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio category celebrates the exceptional women whose innovation and artistry help shape the culture of music today.

“We're proud to once again support the Women in Music Awards and recognise the influence and talent of women who continue to inspire the next generation of creatives.”

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we celebrated 11 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance.

Winners included New Artist winners Alt Blk Era, Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, being presented with the Rising Star award by PinkPantheress, and Isabel Garvey, Warner Music’s outgoing COO at the time, presented with the Outstanding Contribution award by her friend and former EMI exec Baroness Hazarika. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com



For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com