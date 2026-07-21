Nothing Standard launches publishing company and label with UMPG & Virgin Music Group

Global creative sync agency Nothing Standard has announced the launch of a new publishing company in partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), alongside a new record label with distribution via Virgin Music Group (VMG).

Nothing Standard represents the interests of independent labels including Sub Pop, Stones Throw, Moshi Moshi Records, Co:brand, DAP, Gamma and Artist Theory, as well as music management firms such as Various Artists Management, September and Method Music.

It also represents the catalogues of Seeker Music Group, Bella Figura Music and Rezonate, among others.

“Over the past five years, we've been trusted to represent exceptional catalogues and connect their music with audiences around the world,” said Nothing Standard founder and MD Tristan Wilson (pictured). “These new ventures allow us to bring that same philosophy to music we're developing ourselves, working alongside artists and songwriters from the earliest stages of the creative process.”

The agency says that the publisher and label have both been built "with sync at their core", and will draw on its track record and relationships across the global creative industries.

UMPG head of A&R Pete Simmons added: “Nothing Standard are good people, doing brilliant work. They’re true collaborators, permanently curious and leading by example. After several writing camps and successful projects together, it’s only right we formalise our collaborative relationship.”

Nothing Standard is at the vanguard of companies whose mission is to expand opportunities for artists around the world Nick Roden, Virgin Music Group

The first signing to Nothing Standard Publishing via the UMPG collaboration is artist Morgan Harper-Jones, whose forthcoming EP Water Under The Bridge will be released via Co:brand on July 29.

“Nothing Standard have built an incredible reputation for themselves and I’m delighted about their new signing Morgan Harper-Jones," said UMPG SVP – film & TV Europe Tom Foster. "We love working with them, in particular, the sync writing retreats we have run together have been a huge success.”

Nothing Standard Recordings’ first releases were released last month in parallel with syncs in Amazon Prime Video’s film Your Fault: London.

"Nothing Standard is at the vanguard of companies whose mission is to expand opportunities for artists around the world,” said Nick Roden, VMG's president of Europe. “We are excited to welcome them into the Virgin Music Group family and look forward to working alongside them to launch and build their new label."