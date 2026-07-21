If 2026 has been a busy year across the music business so far, then label services makes a strong case for being its most hectic sector. In our latest special report, Music Week meets a selection of its leading voices and key players to talk competition, evolution and why, in label services, “anything is possible”...

WORDS: BEN HOMEWOOD

There are really no boundaries anymore,” begins Dave Grinnell, head of label services at LabelWorx, a UK-based operation specialising in electronic ...