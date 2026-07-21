Hail To The King: The industry pays tribute to Kanya King - Pt. 1

In the new edition of Music Week, as part of a special cover story celebrating the life and work of Kanya King, we gathered a range of voices from across the business to share their memories of the MOBO founder. Here, in the second part of our round up of their reflections, we hear from Glyn Aikins, Charisse Beaumont, Darcus Beese, Lorna Clarke, Alesha Dixon, Jason Iley and many more…

Negla Abdela, Ministry Of Sound: “Kanya King created space before a lot of us even knew we needed it. She didn’t wait for permission – she just did it. In creating the MOBO Awards, she changed the direction of the industry for so many of us, especially artists. I grew up watching it, and seeing a version of music, culture and success that actually reflected people who looked like me made it feel much bigger than an awards show. It was ambitious and unapologetically Black in a way that was so rare, and attending the awards years later only reinforced that feeling – that our culture deserved to be centred and celebrated properly. There are people who talk about representation, and then there are people like Kanya who quietly shift entire landscapes, and for that we’ll always be grateful.”

DJ Ace, Kiss: “I watched the MOBO Awards as a kid in 1996, saw Blak Twang shout out South London and thought, ‘This is something to be proud of.’ It felt like real representation. To later be nominated, present and even perform on that stage meant a lot to me, but the bigger thing is what Kanya created for generations of artists, DJs, broadcasters and creatives. She opened doors, raised the standard, and gave Black music a platform that became part of the fabric of British culture.”

Glyn Aikins, RCA & Since ’93: “Kanya King’s passing is incredibly sad news, and it’s difficult to put into words the impact she had on British music and on people like me. Growing up, there weren’t many examples of people who looked like me occupying positions of influence in the industry. Kanya changed that. Through her vision, determination and sheer force of will, she created something that told artists, executives and entrepreneurs that they belonged. MOBO was validation, aspiration, proof that the stories, sounds and cultures that shaped so many of us deserved to be celebrated on the biggest stages.

“Long before diversity and representation became industry talking points, Kanya was doing the work. She was creating opportunities, opening doors and challenging an industry to broaden its perspective. I admired her courage most. Building something as impactful as MOBO required resilience. Yet she never wavered from her belief in the importance of recognising talent that others too often overlooked. Because of that, countless artists found audiences, careers were launched and an entire culture was given the visibility it deserved.

“As someone fortunate enough to lead a label today, I am conscious that I stand on foundations that people like Kanya helped build. Her contribution extends far beyond the artists she honoured or the events she created. Her legacy lives on in the opportunities that exist today for the next generation of Black executives, creatives and entrepreneurs who can see a place for themselves because she showed them it was possible. Kanya leaves behind a lasting sense of possibility. British music is richer, more inclusive and more representative because of her life’s work. My thoughts are with her family, friends, colleagues and everyone whose life she touched. She will be deeply missed, but her influence will be felt for many years to come.”

Alexandra Ampofo, Live Nation/Metropolis: “Few people reshape an industry while also touching hearts so profoundly. Kanya King was one of those people. She built an entirely new table and invited generations to sit around it. As a young woman entering the industry, her story meant more than I can express. She taught us to have unwavering belief in the value of our stories. Beyond her achievements, Kanya was deeply determined. She carried herself with purpose and her light lives on in every barrier broken, every opportunity created and every young Black woman who dares to believe she can change the world too.”

Lara Baker, Spotify/Music Week Women In Music Awards: “It’s hard to overstate Kanya’s impact. When we recognised her with the Media Pioneer Award at the 2016 Women in Music Awards, we were shocked to learn it was the first industry accolade she’d ever received. Since then, her contribution has rightly been celebrated. Kanya always carried herself with such grace, warmth and humility – a true leader and inspiration.”

Colin Batsa, EGA Distro: “My first internship was at the MOBOs, and in recent years Kanya and I became good friends. I realised her struggles and frustrations in building the Organisation. Kanya, your contribution to British Black culture will never be forgotten, and the legend you are will never be neglected. Thank you for everything, Auntie Kanya.”

Charisse Beaumont, Black Lives In Music: “Kanya King was the greatest inspiration to me – my role model and my hero. I’ve wanted to be like her since I was little. She created a platform for Black artists and music of Black origin, and made the industry see, respect and celebrate what had always been there. She saw it before so many did. The industry as we know it was shaped by her vision. Just look at her legacy. Look at what she gave to us all. We love her. We will never forget her, and we will never stop.”

Nyrobi Beckett-Messam, Alt Blk Era: “In the brief time our band spent with Kanya, we felt cherished, and countless artists must feel the same, walking taller because of her. Kanya was a remarkable Black woman who overcame challenges and rose while uplifting, championing and empowering others. We feel blessed to have shared in the light she emitted; Kanya will always live on in our hearts.”

Darcus Beese, DAP: “Kanya King didn’t care if a Saturday fell on a Sunday. Her strength and will is a testament not only to herself but all of us.”

Riki Bleau, Since ’93: “I just want to say thank you, Kanya King. So many of us were inspired by moments delivered by the platform you built, which was a beacon to many of us dreaming of careers in the music business way before we knew what it meant to have one. I’m so glad we got to honour you, a true trailblazer and icon, at our Blueprint Dinner last year. You will never be forgotten.”

Louis Bloom, Island EMI Label Group: “The massive outpouring of love and respect following Kanya’s terribly sad and untimely passing is a testament to the huge impact she has had. Kanya leaves behind an incredible legacy. Her unwavering passion and her commitment to making the MOBOS the major annual event it has become is an inspiration to us all.”

Alec Boateng, 0207 Def Jam: “Kanya built an amazing, worldwide advert for the best of the best of British Black music. The MOBOs had a big effect on me growing up, and the platform that it created for artists we have grown to love is so mega! What a legacy!”

YolanDa Brown, BPI: “There is only one Kanya King, in the same way there is only one Bob Marley or one Whitney Houston! Wearing my musician hat, my first-ever award was a MOBO in 2007, and it was the spark my career needed. I know I am one of countless artists whose journey was encouraged, amplified and validated by Kanya’s vision. We celebrate everything she stood for and fought for.”

Rich Castillo, Lionbear Music: “I can tie every big moment I’ve had in music to Kanya King. Her platform legitimised music from Black culture when mainstream media ignored it. She inspired a generation of execs to push boundaries and be proud of Black British music culture. I’m grateful to have served on the MOBO committee and seen first-hand how Kanya inspires those around her.”

Dan Chalmers, YouTube: “Kanya was a fearless champion of Black music, a true pioneer and an absolute force of nature. I was immensely proud to support her vision and the MOBOs in the digital space. The industry is a vastly better place because of her, and her legacy will live on. She will be sorely missed.”

Jo Charrington, Capitol: “I’ve had the privilege of seeing Kanya’s impact up close for nearly three decades, from Another Level winning Best Single at the MOBO awards in 1998, to seeing Olivia Dean perform this year. Throughout that time, I’ve watched Kanya create one of the most important cultural institutions in British music. She didn’t just celebrate music of Black origin – she helped change the industry itself, creating opportunities, championing talent and inspiring generations. Kanya was a pioneer, an icon, and her impact on British music will be felt for many years to come.”

Sheniece Charway, YouTube: “I worked closely with Kanya and I learned so much from her, particularly her boldness and her willingness to go against the grain. She taught me the importance of ensuring your voice is heard in every room and that Black women truly deserve a seat at the table. She was a force to be reckoned with, and I will miss her dearly. I considered her a friend and also a role model. Thank you for everything, Kanya.”

Lorna Clarke, BBC: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kanya’s family and friends. Kanya was a pioneer who was passionate about supporting Black music and culture, and we are grateful to have been able to work so closely with her for so many years on the BBC.”

Raye Cosbert: “Kanya King was an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working with her. I will always remember her passion, resilience and authenticity. She had a remarkable ability to inspire those around her, encouraging us to aim higher, think bigger and believe in what could be achieved. Her strength and unwavering commitment to her purpose left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know her. While she will be deeply missed, her legacy lives on through the opportunities she created, the barriers she broke down and the many people she inspired. May her memory continue to inspire positive change for generations to come.”

Maggie Crowe, BPI: “Our music industry wonder woman Kanya achieved incredible things and we all feel a huge sense of loss. She was a powerhouse and a force for good, driven by her passion and relentless determination.”

Austin Daboh: “My first interaction with Kanya was standing on the road opposite the MOBO red carpet with a camcorder, trying to blag my way closer to the action. She spotted a commotion as me and my friend were jostling the paparazzi. Instead of calling security, she whispered something to one of her team and wristbands were brought straight over so we could get onto the carpet. I still have the recording! That was Kanya. Always looking out for the next generation. The MOBOs had great years and challenging years, but the constant was her fearless determination to keep Black music culture in the spotlight. We’ll miss her.”

Jackie Davidson, JD Management: “Kanya was a wonderful woman of immense fortitude and resilience. As a trailblazer for Black music, she opened doors that had long been closed, paving the way for artists and industry professionals who came after her. She led with warmth as much as vision, the kind of presence that made people feel seen and valued, whether in a boardroom or backstage. Her passion shaped not just the careers she touched, but the culture of the industry itself.”

Amber Davis, Warner Chappell Music UK: “Long before the mainstream caught up, Kanya was providing the vital foundation that allowed British Black music to thrive. By creating a dedicated platform, she didn’t just celebrate artists; she amplified songwriters and creators who have gone on to redefine the global landscape. Kanya sacrificed so much to create the MOBO Awards and gave the scene a blueprint to believe in.”

Gee Davy, AIM: “Kanya was a truly incredible woman, and she leaves behind an amazing legacy through the MOBOs and all of those she has inspired personally and professionally! All at AIM are deeply saddened by her passing and remember her attending The Independent Music Awards in 2024 in all her glory.”

Alesha Dixon, Mis-Teeq: “Kanya King created opportunities where none existed and gave countless artists a platform to be seen, heard and celebrated. She cared so deeply and I will always be grateful for her belief in me, the impact she had on my career and on the wider music community. Her legacy is immeasurable, and her influence will continue to be felt.”

Jasmine Dotiwala: “My friend Kanya was a formidable force. In an era when the word ‘Black’ seemed taboo, she created an inclusive brand, giving Black artists and executives a place to call home. I loved her spontaneity and her willingness to say yes to fun. We did karaoke, bowling, costume-themed birthday parties, fed lions, loved Christmas festivities on Bond Street and had thundery picnics in Hyde Park. During Covid, she still showed up and made life feel joyful. For my birthday, we met in the freezing cold garden of my local pub and all wore skiwear. She loved moments like that – turning anything into something memorable.”

Dotty, Apple Music: “Kanya created something that felt both aspirational and achievable. She showed us all that greatness was within reach and on our own terms. The MOBOs were ours because she designed it with us in mind. The culture of Black music in the UK will continue to soar because we are standing on the shoulders of a maverick like Kanya King.”

Michelle Escoffery, songwriter: “I met Kanya in 1995 as a member of the R&B girl group Truce. A year later, we performed at the inaugural MOBO Awards. Even then, it was clear that she was doing something extraordinary. In 1998, Truce featured on charity single Ain’t No Stopping Us Now. Released in support of the Sickle Cell Society and the Royal Marsden Leukaemia Research Charity, it reflected something Kanya embodied: music as a force for community, purpose and positive change. On a personal level, she always had time for me. We built a friendship grounded in respect, warmth and a shared understanding of the barriers we had both faced as Black women. I can imagine how lonely fighting for Black music, culture and expression must’ve been sometimes. The MOBOs is proof of the impossible.”

Eve, artist: “I feel very lucky to have met Kanya and I am inspired by her life story and incredible work with MOBO and its tireless celebration of Black music and artists.”

Shani Gonzales, Warner Chappell Music UK: “Kanya King didn’t wait for a seat at the table; she built her own and invited an entire generation to rise with her. She ensured that Black music and culture were not just recognised, but respected as the undeniable driving force of global creativity. Her enduring legacy is defined by the doors she broke open and the community she empowered along the way.”

Char Grant, 7Wallace/The Black Music Coalition: “My deepest condolences to Kanya’s family and friends. Kanya embodied brilliance, radiated light, challenged the system, poured value into artists and helped to extend the reach of Black talent on a global scale. Kanya you will be missed deeply. Thank you for all you gave.”

Koby ‘Post’ Hagan, GRM Daily: “Kanya King showed what was possible. Her impact will never be forgotten.”

Afryea Henry-Fontaine, The Black Music Coalition: “I first met Kanya at my university, where she was speaking about her journey. I was inspired by her tenacity, vision and foresight. I later secured my first internship with MOBO, and it was a privilege to work with an iconic institution in Black culture with a fierce woman at the helm. She created a platform that said our music matters, our stories matter and our excellence deserves to be celebrated on the biggest stages. That ripple effect has shaped the industry. It is for exactly this reason that the Black Music Coalition was proud to honour Kanya with our Icon Award, because an icon is precisely what she is. She is a blueprint, and she is also proof of what becomes possible when you refuse to shrink.”

Ed Howard, Atlantic: “Kanya King gifted Black music artists a stage and a sense of belonging. Her impact went way beyond music and her many endeavours helped the UK evolve into a more open, multicultural society. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Jason Iley, Sony Music UK & Ireland: “Kanya was a true force of nature who championed and elevated Black British music, paving the way for countless artists and executives. A true trailblazer, she changed the British music industry for the better and her profound legacy will live on.”

Dellessa James, Amazon Music: “Kanya King was widely known not just for her achievements, but for her profound kindness and warm-hearted nature. She possessed a rare, gentle grace. She always made time for me, supporting me with advice about being a mum. She didn’t just build platforms; she championed a movement. Her warmth, passion and impact will be deeply missed, but forever celebrated.”

Jin Jin, songwriter: “Kanya was such a dear friend and mentor. This industry can be quite scary, and she showed me kindness, patience, love and support throughout my career. She hosted my first writing camp as an independent publisher and songwriter. It was such a pleasure and honour to have spent time with Kanya. Thank you for everything.”

Shabs Jobanputra, Relentless: “Kanya was a true pioneer. She fought to forge a path for future artists and executives. Her efforts have empowered many great British artists and we have much to thank her for.”

Rashid Kasirye, Link Up TV: “Kanya King created a platform that inspired generations, myself included. It was a privilege to connect and work with her and the MOBO team over the years, and to do my part through Link Up TV’s coverage of the Awards.”