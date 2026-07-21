Hail To The King: The industry pays tribute to Kanya King - Pt. 2

In the new edition of Music Week, as part of a special cover story celebrating the life and work of Kanya King, we gathered a range of voices from across the business to share their memories of the MOBO founder. Here, in the second part of our round up of their reflections, we hear from Joe Kentish, Little Simz, Simon Robson, Emeli Sandé, Myles Smith, Dickon Stainer and many more…

Joe Kentish, Warner Records & Parlophone Label Group: “Through the MOBOs, Kanya King created space where there was none and lifted up the voices that helped reshape British culture and global music. Her vision, resilience and belief in representation built something lasting: a platform where Black artists are seen, heard and celebrated. Glamorous, fun and inspiring, she was a British music institution in the best possible way and we’ll miss her terribly.”

Nadia Khan, Women In CTRL: “Kanya King was one of a kind. The industry has lost a big presence, but her legacy will continue through every person and platform she championed. We are all better for the work Kanya did, and the standard she set will carry forward long after her. She will remain an inspiration to all of us who follow in her footsteps.”

Kwame Kwaten, Ferocious Talent: “There are many in this business that talk a lot but do ‘not so much’. Kanya, on the other hand, talked it and did it – spectacularly. I knew her from 1996 and am fortunate to still be a MOBO trustee. I was appointed by her; I think it was because if she asked something of me, I got on and did it. She was a straight talker and didn’t suffer fools gladly. She also had a cheekiness to her that only some saw. Kanya, I will miss our chats on the industry and life in general. I will miss coming off the phone feeling like I could conquer the world. I will miss you at your MOBOs. You gave the UK industry a taste of how seriously we should be taking the multi-billion pound industry that is UK Black music. You also made people have to acknowledge and say the word ‘Black’ and realise they weren’t gonna die if they said it. The word flies off the tongue now, but there was a time the UK industry couldn’t say it without it sticking in its throat.”

Safiya Lambie-Knight, Spotify: “Kanya King was a game-changer. At a time when Black music in the UK had no significant platform or recognition, she built the MOBOs, and that one act changed the trajectory of an entire industry. I was lucky to work alongside her, and even from just a few interactions, her impact was palpable. Kanya’s legacy lives on in every one of us she inspired, and for that, we are forever grateful.”

Colin Lester, JEM Music Group: “I had the enormous pleasure of counting Kanya as a friend and being a trustee on the MOBO Trust. She had that wonderful dreamer’s spirit that many of us have, and she never stopped dreaming big and making those dreams come true! Her legacy as a kind and beautiful person will live on. RIP, dear friend!”

Little Simz, artist: “Kanya King showed us our voices are not just heard, but appreciated and celebrated. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered. Thank you, we love you.”

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music: “Kanya was fearless in her purpose and conviction. Her legacy is everywhere and I see it constantly: in the artists she backed, in the culture she fought to put centre stage, in the countless people she inspired and championed, and in the sense of community that the MOBOs continue to create, because she created space for it.”

Lisa Maffia, Capital Xtra: “Through MOBO, Kanya King gave a voice to me and so many artists and inspired people to dream bigger. Her legacy will live on forever. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and everyone whose life she touched. Rest in peace, we love you.”

Zeze Millz: “Kanya King didn’t just open doors for UK Black music. She laid the foundations and built the whole house, so artists had a stage that couldn’t be ignored. I’ll always be grateful that, growing up, I had that house to walk into. Because of her, I had more than just music on the TV. I had proof. Proof that our sound, our stories, our faces belonged on the main stage. She didn’t just build MOBO, she built something for kids like me to watch and think, ‘That could be me.’ That’s true legacy.”

Manny Norte, Capital Xtra: “Kanya King was one of a kind. Her story – as a woman of colour who pushed for what she believed in with the MOBO Awards, taking it to this level – will last forever. A woman who was always smiling, warm and showed great resilience.”

Nova Twins: “What Kanya has done for Black music and culture is immeasurable. She teamed vision with resilience and otherworldly drive to build an empire of Black excellence that has given hope, joy, a voice to the voiceless and a place to call home within our community. We feel so honoured to have been able to witness the power of Kanya King right before our eyes. When we first went for a coffee to talk about the introduction of the Best Alternative Music Act category, we were in awe of her and the stories she was gracious enough to share. She will always be a huge inspiration. May her name live on through us all. We know she’ll be weaving her magic from this world into the next.”

Sheryl Nwosu, The Black Music Coalition: “Born and raised in the same side of London that I hail from, for me Kanya King is a homegrown legend. I will never forget the excitement of finally watching something, on regular UK TV, that actually showcased the music and artists me, my friends and my Black household were into! We literally can’t begin to talk about the massive impact of Black music in the UK without talking about the stage that Kanya created to celebrate it. Having been fortunate to meet Kanya on many occasions, I will always remember her warmth, her openness and how much time she was always willing to give. I was so glad to see her given her flowers, recognition and awards – long overdue props for what she gave to Black music creators and music lovers alike. I will always be inspired by what she created through sheer will. She did it for us.”

Kwabz Oduro-Ayim, Mixtape Madness: “Kanya King was an entrepreneur, leader, philanthropist, pioneer, mentor and source of inspiration to so many. From MOBO Unsung through to the main event, her cultural importance has been seismic. Kanya’s legacy is illustrated by the wonderful team she built, such as Eunice Obianagha. Kanya afforded me time and constantly spoke words of encouragement. One of my career highlights was Mixtape Madness sponsoring an award at the MOBOs. The courage Kanya showed whilst continuously pushing forward was inspirational.”

Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson, Trench/Complex UK: “I had the privilege of working with Kanya for close to a decade, on the MOBO Awards committee and other projects. She believed in people, often before the rest of the industry did, and because of that, many artists and professionals have had the platform they needed to excel. Even after being diagnosed with cancer, she still wanted to help by encouraging others to get screened early. That was Kanya, after all; always thinking about how she could help the next person out. Her legacy is cemented, but for those of us who knew her, we’ll simply remember a queen of a woman who cared more than she ever needed to.”

Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing: “I recently had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the unstoppable force that was Kanya King. Her bold vision transformed the industry, leaving a legacy that continues to shape culture and community in the UK and around the world.”

Jada Pollock, StarBoy Entertainment: “Beyond her incredible achievements, Kanya King always carried herself with grace, strength and passion. Long before African music was being celebrated on the global stage, she created a platform that recognised and elevated Black music and culture. I’ve seen the impact that the MOBO Awards has had on Wizkid’s journey and African music as a whole. Kanya built something that has stood the test of time because it was rooted in purpose. She recognised excellence before the world caught up.”

Simon Robson, Warner Music UK: “What Kanya achieved is one of the most remarkable feats of cultural entrepreneurship the UK has ever seen. She possessed the foresight and determination to champion the immense power and global potential of Black British music, which has ultimately come to define modern UK popular culture. She didn’t just build a stage, but a cultural powerhouse that elevated the entire UK music ecosystem. It has been a privilege to see her vision completely redefine what British creativity can achieve on the world stage.”

Emeli Sandé, artist: “Kanya was an amazing woman, someone I looked up to and admired greatly. Performing at the MOBOs with Chipmunk in 2009 was my first performance on live TV. Her support meant the world and she was consistently supportive throughout my career. I also had the great pleasure of getting to know her. She had a youthful, vibrant spirit and could always find joy and lightness in life, even in difficult times. Her passion for music ran deep in her soul. She is sadly missed, but will always be remembered as an outstanding woman.”

DJ Semtex, Capital Xtra: “Kanya King’s dedication, passion and energy were unrelenting and unrivalled. She was an incredible woman who tirelessly fought for Black artists. She dared to dream and it became our reality.”

Nichal Sethi, SoundOn: “Kanya was a truly extraordinary woman whose vision, determination and commitment to championing under-represented talent changed the industry for the better. I had the pleasure of working with her on MOBO Unsung and saw first-hand the care, passion and love she had for artists.”

Ree Sewell, SoundCloud: “Without Kanya, I have no idea where Black music in the UK would be. She gave us young Black women hope that, through sheer determination, what we envisaged was, in fact, possible; that what we were fighting for and working towards was important, and worth every feeling we bottle up. I can’t express how devastating it is to lose one of the biggest champions Black UK Music has ever had.”

Skin, artist: “I don’t think people understand how difficult it was to start an awards ceremony centred around music of Black origin against the tidal wave of Britpop. But Kanya kept going, making the MOBOs bigger, putting respect on its name, growing it into the huge success it is today – and she did it via sheer grit and personality. That is absolutely massive. I met her many times and she had this wicked way of making you feel like the most important person in the room. She had the biggest smile, gave the best hugs and always had a bright idea to run past you. I loved her for that. She was a connector, an instigator who dedicated her life to bringing people up who were being ignored simply because of the colour of their skin. But she did it in a way that brought people together, instead of dividing them. She forced the industry to see us positively and to take Black music seriously – that is her legacy.”

Myles Smith, artist: “I met Kanya long before my music career started and we spoke about accessibility and the barriers that existed. Fast-forward to being at the MOBO Awards and spending time with her, it was amazing to see that she had managed to overturn and pioneer change around some of the things we’d spoken about. Creating opportunities and allowing Black artists to thrive was her superpower. I’m so honoured to have met her.”

Dickon Stainer, Universal Music Group UK and Ireland: “Kanya lit up the world, we have lost a figurehead. It’s on all of us who knew her and who were inspired by her to remember her transformational qualities, so that her great work can endure.”

Stacey Tang, RCA: “Kanya’s vision, perseverance and belief in the importance of representation opened doors for countless artists and industry professionals alike. The legacy she leaves behind is immense.”

Tinie Tempah, artist: “For many years, so many creatives from our communities were overlooked by the mainstream. Kanya changed that. Through passion, resilience and belief in recognition, she created a space where our stories, talents and achievements could be seen, celebrated and respected. She fought tirelessly and was deeply loved and fiercely determined. Kanya will never be forgotten and deserves the utmost respect.”

Briony Turner, Atlantic: “Kanya King will be remembered as a pioneer of a new, more inclusive music industry. We are forever in her debt.”

Dr Jo Twist, BPI: “Kanya is hugely missed for her leadership and vision as a woman who helped clear a path for so many. Her legacy serves as a testament to her spirit as a champion of music and talent in all its diversity, and as a powerful advocate of inclusivity and social justice.”

Natalie Wade, PPL: “I met Kanya when I was 21. We had similar upbringings and bonded over the scenarios we found ourselves in as women of colour from low-income backgrounds in the music industry. She was always immaculate and would glide effortlessly around the room in the bright, vivid outfits she loved. When I was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, she checked in on me every couple of weeks. My diagnosis was late and it was pretty rough, so I was begging everyone to get checked. I will never forget the message she sent me on getting her diagnosis a few weeks later, but I knew she would handle it with grace and elegance. While I was sick, she was one of the people who wrote a letter requesting I was awarded an MBE. Yes, she was a founder, advocate and pioneer, but she also supported people with small, but important gestures that might not have been seen by everyone.”

Sabrina Washington, Mis-Teeq: “For many of us from London, across the country and around the world, Kanya showed what was possible. A powerful example of how vision, resilience and determination can create change. I will always be grateful for the opportunities she created.”

Alison Wenham, Blue Raincoat Music/Music Week Women In Music Awards: “I knew Kanya was the real deal from the moment we met; she was special. She created a unique and powerful platform for music of Black origin, and her vision and tenacity proved a potent recipe for success well beyond her original ambition. She became an icon, a standard-bearer. Anyone who came into her orbit would quickly realise how committed she was, and that she would achieve what she set out to achieve, come what may. Her loss is tremendous and so, so sad. Women in music have lost one of their greatest champions. Rest in peace, my dear.”

Carla Marie Williams, songwriter/Girls I Rate: “Dear Kanya, my Aquarian sister, my inspiration, my muse. I can’t thank you enough for giving us hope. You showed that if you believe it, you can be it!”