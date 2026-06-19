Warner Music Group names Adam Tiran as general manager of Africori

Adam Tiran has been named as the new general manager of Africori, part of the independent distribution and label services arm of Warner Music Group.

Tiran will be based in Johannesburg and report to Simon Robson, president, EMEA, Recorded Music, WMG.

“Under Tiran’s leadership, Africori plans to accelerate its investment in local talent, enhance its comprehensive suite of artist services, and deepen its footprint across East, West, and Southern Africa,” said a statement.

A founding member of the Africori team, who has worked at the company for more than 13 years, Tiran was previously director of operations and international lead.

In those roles, he played a key role in navigating the company’s expansion across key regional markets and managing its strategic integration with WMG, which fully acquired Africori following an initial majority investment stake in 2022.

Throughout his tenure, Tiran has supported the international trajectories of projects and collaborations for artists including Blxckie, Focalistic, Kelvin Momo, Jux, Marioo, Master KG, Rexxie and Sjava.

As African music continues to captivate global audiences, Adam’s vision and operational expertise will ensure our artists receive the world-class support, distribution, and visibility they deserve Simon Robson

A British-South African music executive, label owner, and DJ, he began his career in London's music scene before dedicating over a decade to building the African music ecosystem.

He represents Africori at advisory events such as the Music Business Lab to foster future industry entrepreneurs, and is the founder of Outer South, an independent record label and creative hub dedicated to artist development for alternative Afro-fusion talent.

Adam Tiran, general manager, Africori, said: “I’m proud and energised to step into this role at such a transformative moment for African music. Having been part of Africori's journey for over a decade, my focus remains rooted in our foundational vision: empowering independent African artists to build sustainable global careers. We’ll continue to amplify our artists' voices on the world stage while fiercely respecting and investing in the local cultures that birth them.”

Simon Robson, president, EMEA, Recorded Music, WMG, added: “Adam’s deep understanding of the African music landscape, coupled with his proven track record in artist development, makes him the natural choice to lead Africori into its next chapter. As African music continues to captivate global audiences, Adam’s vision and operational expertise will ensure our artists receive the world-class support, distribution, and visibility they deserve.”

This news follows Yoel Kenan's recent decision to step down as CEO.

Kenan founded Africori and led the label for the last 14 years. He elevated it to become a key player in Warner Music’s global network and helped launch WM Africa’s Francophone JV with WM France.

Kenan helped support many artists and independent labels, including securing global hits for Master KG’s Jerusalema and TitoM & Yuppe’s Tshwala Bam.