Ariana Grande is on track for landing her sixth No.1 album with Petal.

The pop superstar’s eighth studio project, which has 28,788 sales according to the first Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash of the week, looks set to join Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetener (2018), Thank U, Next (2019), Positions (2020) and Eternal Sunshine (2024) in her tally of consecutive UK chart-toppers.

Chasing at No.2 in the albums chart is Davido with Oriadé (6,485 sales). It could clinch the artist’s ...