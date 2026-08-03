Christian Raphael Prize for Emerging Artists awarded to Tom Jenkins

The Christian Raphael Prize for Emerging Artists was presented at last weekend’s Cambridge Folk Festival. Following a sold-out relaunch, the Folk Festival will return in 2027, on July 31 to August 1 at Cherry Hinton Hall Grounds.

The 2026 Christian Raphael Prize for Emerging Artists went to Tom Jenkins, a shepherd from the South Wales valleys who has incorporated the post-industrial landscape and the stories of working-class communities into traditionally crafted songs.

It follows growing critical acclaim for Jenkins and tours with artists including Bastille, Megan Moroney and Frank Turner, as well as an invitation to perform at Willie Nelson’s ranch.

Amelia Coburn was the runner up for the Christian Raphael Prize for Emerging Artists, which was established by Cambridge Folk Festival, Christian Raphael and his family in 2018.

The prize provides the opportunity for an up-and-coming folk act to progress to the next level and includes a monthly grant for 12 months, Richard Wootton’s radio & TV promotion for one year and an opportunity to play at the following year’s Cambridge Folk Festival.

The Prize is funded by Christian Raphael MBE, who has severe and multiple learning disabilities and communicates non-verbally. He has been attending the Cambridge Folk Festival for many years.

Previous winners include Katherine Priddy, Angeline Morrison, Nick Hart, Frankie Archer and The Deep Blue.