The O2 Belfast launches with upcoming shows from Megan Moroney, Niall Horan, Duran Duran and more

Belfast’s Landmark Millennium Project has now officially become The O2 Belfast. It was previously SSE Arena, Belfast.

“The milestone marks the start of a major 10-year naming rights agreement and signals the beginning of a historic new era for live events, sports, leisure, and visitor experiences,” said a statement.

Upcoming live music events include Megan Moroney (October 1), Stephen Wilson Jr (October 15), Duran Duran (October 18), Westlife (October 27-November 6), Niall Horan (November 15-16), and more.

Effective July 8, Priority members can access exclusive Priority Tickets for all newly announced shows at The O2 Belfast up to 48 hours before general release.

Situated in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, The O2 Belfast is a multi-purpose destination that combines live entertainment, sport, education, dining and leisure.

At the heart of The O2 Belfast is Northern Ireland's largest indoor entertainment arena, with a capacity of up to 11,200. The O2 is also home to ice hockey team the Belfast Giants.

As The O2 Belfast, the site joins O2’s portfolio of 21 venues across 14 UK cities, which includes The O2 in London, alongside O2 Academy Brixton, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, O2 Academy Glasgow and O2 Apollo Manchester.

O2 can’t wait to welcome music, sports and comedy fans to our new home in Northern Ireland Gareth Griffiths

Paul McMahon, chief executive officer of The Odyssey Trust, said: "Today is a day we've been looking forward to, and it's wonderful to see The O2 Belfast officially come to life. Since announcing this partnership, the excitement from our audiences, visitors and the wider Belfast community has been incredible – and that energy drives everything we're doing.

“O2 is a world-renowned brand, and together we're committed to building on what makes this such a special destination: delivering the best experience every time for all visitors who walk through our doors. We look forward to unveiling further developments as we progress towards a full launch later this year.”

Gareth Griffiths, director, partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, added: “O2 can’t wait to welcome music, sports and comedy fans to our new home in Northern Ireland. From Priority Tickets pre-sales, giving unrivalled access to tickets, to our forthcoming new O2 Blueroom and boosted mobile connectivity onsite, we are on a mission to deliver a world-class experience at The O2 Belfast, and this is just the beginning.”