Exceleration acquires catalogue of electronic music pioneer Ryuichi Sakamoto in JV with NexTone

US-based independent music company Exceleration Music has acquired the recording and publishing catalogue of Ryuichi Sakamoto in a joint venture with Tokyo-based rights administrator and distributor NexTone Inc.

“Acquired directly from the Sakamoto estate, the catalogue encompasses the legacy of one of the 20th century’s most influential and visionary artists,” said a statement.

Exceleration will oversee rights management and revenue collection outside of Asia, while NexTone will handle the catalogue within Asia, collaborating with Fuji Pacific on the administration of publishing rights.

The companies will act as joint custodians of the catalogue, working closely with Sakamoto's management company KAB to preserve the composer's legacy and oversee future posthumous releases.

This marks Exceleration’s first major acquisition in the Japanese market, where purchasing legacy catalogues is not yet as commonplace as in the US and UK markets.

Ryuichi Sakamoto (1952-2023) was a pioneer of electronic music whose work included synth-pop, contemporary classical and avant-garde soundscapes. He first achieved global prominence as a co-founder of the influential synth-pop trio Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Sakamoto’s cultural impact was further elevated by his prolific work in film scoring. He became the first Japanese composer to win an Academy Award, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe for his score to The Last Emperor (1987). His cinematic contributions also include Merry Christmas, M. Lawrence (1983), Little Buddha (1993) and The Revenant (2015).

Throughout his career, Sakamoto fused traditional music with contemporary classical and avant-garde electronic soundscapes, leading to collaborations with artists including David Bowie, David Sylvian, David Byrne, Iggy Pop and Alva Noto.

Sakamoto was undoubtedly one of the great artists of his generation, transcending geographic and artistic boundaries to become a true global icon Charles Caldas

Charles Caldas, partner at Exceleration Music, said: "NexTone is one of Japan’s most respected and forward-thinking music companies, a reputation that is richly deserved. Partnering with them as joint custodians of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s music catalogue is a landmark moment for Exceleration. Sakamoto was undoubtedly one of the great artists of his generation, transcending geographic and artistic boundaries to become a true global icon.

“Alongside NexTone, we are committed to working with KAB, Ryuichi Sakamoto's management company, to magnify the global awareness and appreciation of his extraordinary musical legacy. We are excited by the possibilities this partnership creates for both Exceleration and NexTone, providing a robust foundation for future collaboration."

Daisuke Adachi, director of NexTone, added: “We are truly honoured to be partnering with Exceleration Music – global professionals in music catalogue investment – to co-own and manage the catalogue of Ryuichi Sakamoto, an artist whose music has transcended generations and genres to be cherished by audiences around the world.”

“This endeavour represents a significant strategic step for NexTone: an opportunity to bring the expertise we have built over many years in music copyright administration into a new and expanded form, through the co-ownership of both publishing and master rights,” added Adachi.

“By combining Exceleration Music's wealth of international knowledge with our own management network across Asia, we are committed to unlocking the full potential this catalogue holds. We look forward to building a long and fruitful partnership with Exceleration Music, grounded in the trust and mutual respect we have developed together."

In a statement, the estate of Ryuichi Sakamoto said: “Music belongs to time, not to possession. We welcome those who will carry it forward.”

Sakamoto’s legacy lives on through three recent documentaries: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (2018), Ryuichi Sakamoto: Opus (2023), Ryuichi Sakamoto: Diaries (2024), and the posthumous art exhibition Seeing Sound, Hearing Time (2024). The exhibition became the most attended show in the history of the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo,, and continues to tour internationally. It will be presented in Europe at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin in September 2026.

In September, HarperVia (an imprint of HarperCollins) will release the first English translation of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s autobiography, translated by Sam Bett, across all English-speaking markets.