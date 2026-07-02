ADA Central Europe signs distribution deal with Berlin's AIM Music

ADA Central Europe has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with AIM Music, a newly founded Berlin-based independent label.

AIM Music (Alles Ist möglich – Anything Is Possible) was founded by music manager Patrick Thiede, producer and artist Fae August, songwriter Leon Israel and recording artist Gwendo. They are joined by Noémie Mucha and Lena Delabre as part of the team.

The team has credits across tracks that have generated millions of streams. Fae August’s production credits include Milano, Lune and Morpheuz, while Leon Israel has songwriting credits on tracks by Monet192, Sampagne, Finch, Esther Graf, Kauta, and more.

The partnership launches on July 3 with a dual-single rollout by Gwendo and Marlo.mp4 & ViruzZ.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADA Central Europe, the distribution and label services division of Warner Music Central Europe, will provide comprehensive global distribution, streaming strategy and tailored marketing support across AIM's full roster.

This partnership is about giving a team with genuine taste and operational instinct access to the infrastructure to scale it Jean-Sébastien Permal

Jean-Sébastien Permal, SVP A&R, Warner Music Central Europe & EMEA, said: "AIM Music is exactly the kind of label we want to partner with – founder-led, culturally rooted, and built around artists who have real audiences. The German hypertechno and rap scenes are producing some of the most energetic, streaming-native music in Europe right now, and AIM is at the centre of that. This partnership is about giving a team with genuine taste and operational instinct access to the infrastructure to scale it."

In a joint statement, Gwendo and Patrick Thiede, co-founders, AIM Music, added: "We know that what’s meant for us won’t miss us, and so are excited for everything this partnership has in store. We are grateful for Warner Music's trust and very much look forward to this collaboration. Anything is possible!"

PHOTO: (L-R) Felix Brouwer, Director, ADA CE, WMG; Patrick Thiede, CEO & A&R, AIM Music; Fae August, CEO & Producer, AIM Music; Anika Klimke, Label Manager, ADA CE, WMG; Gwendo, Founder & Artist, AIM Music; Noémie Mucha, Founder, One Of Us; Lena Delabre, Product & Label Management, AIM Music; Jacqueline Freithofer, Manager Legal & Business Affairs, WM CE, WMG; Leon Israel, Artist & Creative Direction, AIM Music; Jean-Sebastien Permal, SVP, Artist & Repertoire CE & EMEA, WMG