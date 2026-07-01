Sony Music Masterworks signs 'generational talent' Emily Bear

Sony Music Masterworks has signed Grammy and Emmy-winning artist Emily Bear.

Bear’s creative work spans jazz, classical, pop, film, television and musical theatre.

“At just 24, the composer, producer, pianist, and singer-songwriter has already established herself as a prodigious cross-genre musical trailblazer within the music and pop culture space, and Masterworks is thrilled to partner with Bear as she embarks on her next artistic chapter,” said a statement.

Bear is currently in the recording studio working on her Sony label debut. Additionally, she will take her live show to Blue Note stages with performances in New York on September 14 and Los Angeles on November 10 and 11.

On joining Sony Music Masterworks, Emily Bear said: “I've spent the better part of the last decade of my life immersed in TV, film, and theatre… and those forms of storytelling have shaped me immeasurably, but this artist project is different. It's the first time in a long time that I'm inviting people into my own world and stories. I'm incredibly grateful to be starting that journey with the Sony Masterworks team that understands not only the music I'm making, but the artist I hope to become.”

Sarah Thwaites, SVP of artist strategy for Sony Music Masterworks, said: “Emily Bear is a generational talent. The breadth of her artistry is extraordinary – she moves effortlessly between musical worlds, bringing authenticity, musicality and emotional depth to everything she does. Emily is accomplished far beyond her years and has an incredibly exciting future ahead, and I am so pleased that she has chosen to sign with Masterworks.”

Emily Bear represents the very best of what an artist can be today: exceptional talent, creative ambition, and a clear sense of identity Mark Cavell

Mark Cavell, president of Sony Music Masterworks, said: “Emily Bear represents the very best of what an artist can be today: exceptional talent, creative ambition, and a clear sense of identity. At Masterworks, we are committed to supporting our artists across all areas of their business through artist strategy led by Sarah Thwaites, soundtracks & IP led by JC Chamboredon, and our global network of live companies. We are delighted to welcome and support Emily as she builds what we believe will be a truly significant global career.”

As the composer for Moana 2, Bear made history as the youngest composer to write the soundtrack for a Disney animated feature film. Bear is also the youngest artist to win a Grammy award for Best Musical Theatre album, acting as both composer and sole producer for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album.

Mentored & produced by Quincy Jones, Bear has been honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received an Emmy Award for Best original score. Her credits include projects for Netflix, Warner Bros, DreamWorks, Hulu, Universal and Google.

She has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and the Montreux Jazz Festival, and was the featured pianist on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Bear is a founding member of the Recording Academy’s Songwriters & Composers Wing.

She continues to collaborate on major projects for film, television and Broadway, while working on new music for her Sony Music Masterworks debut recording.

Emily Bear is managed globally by Tara Joseph and Sami Posner at ATC Management, Kraft Engel Management for film and TV music, and CAA.

PHOTO: Diane Isacc