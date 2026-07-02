Warner Chappell signs publishing deal with Royel Otis producer Julian Sudek

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global publishing deal with Australian singer-songwriter Julian Sudek. The agreement will encompass Sudek's entire catalogue and future works.

Julian Sudek is an ARIA Award-winning producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Sydney.

A co-architect of the sound behind one of the country's biggest international breakouts, Sudek produced Royel Otis’ debut EP Campus and holds writing credits across the duo's first two EPs. Royel Otis has since amassed half a billion streams.

Dan Rosen, president of Warner Chappell Music Australasia, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Julian Sudek to our international roster. Julian’s exceptional talent for production and songwriting, notably his work with Royel Otis and collaborations with Genesis Owusu, has shaped the Australian music landscape while also resonating on a global scale. We’re incredibly excited to support the next phase of his career at Warner Chappell.”

Julian is one of the most talented and instinctive producer-songwriters to come out of Australia in recent years John Halstead

John Halstead, senior A&R Manager at Warner Chappell Music Australia, added: “Julian is one of the most talented and instinctive producer-songwriters to come out of Australia in recent years. His fingerprints are all over some of the country's most exciting music, and we're incredibly proud to be partnering with him as he steps fully into his own creative chapter.”

Julian Sudek said: “I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be partnering with Warner Chappell to manage my publishing catalogue. As an artist, their progressive and creative approach feels unique and empowering. The team has a brilliant dynamic and feel savvy and empathetic to the needs of my career. We feel in alignment with the vision, and I cannot wait to continue building with them into the future.”

For five years, Sudek served as Royel Otis’ touring drummer, playing sold-out rooms across Australia, the UK, Europe and the US. He then stepped away from the road to focus exclusively on writing and production.

His credits also include recordings by Genesis Owusu, Rum Jungle, Bean Magazine and more.

Sudek is now based full-time in Sydney, where he runs his own studio.

PHOTO: (L-R) Dan Rosen, Julian Sudek and John Halstead (photo Credit: Vasili Papathanasopoulos)