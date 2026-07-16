Warner Chappell Music promotes David Goldsen to EVP, A&R

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has announced the promotion of David Goldsen to EVP, A&R.

Los Angeles-based Goldsen, who will continue to report to WCM North America president Ryan Press, has worked with songwriting talent such as Zach Bryan, Sleep Token and Teddy Swims since joining the publisher in 2009.

He has also played a central role in the development of artists such as Mitski, Vance Joy, the Red Clay Strays and Tones And I, and has been praised for further expanding WCM’s creative presence across both North America and Australia.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with David for over 15 years," said Press. "He has a rare ability to spot talent ahead of what’s hot before it breaks mainstream, and to guide them toward not just their personal dreams, but real cultural impact. Watching him turn that instinct into massive wins for our songwriters and our team has been incredibly rewarding. He’s become a key leader in Warner Chappell’s continued evolution.”

I've been extremely lucky to work with many of the best songwriters in music David Goldsen, Warner Chappell Music

Goldsen added: “I've been extremely lucky to work with many of the best songwriters in music. Thank you to Ryan for being a mentor and for trusting me all this time, and to Guy [Moot], Carianne [Marshall], and the entire WCM team who have always put songwriters first.

"I'm forever grateful to all of them for continuing to support me and allowing our global team to champion great songwriting, bring our ideas to life, and follow our passions to create the best home for creatives.”

The company's recent achievements include consecutive Songwriter Of The Year Grammy wins for Amy Allen



Anchored by Amy Allen’s consecutive Songwriter Of The Year Grammy wins, the company’s recent achievements chart-topping releases by Cardi B, Don Toliver and ROSÉ, among others, while WCM hitmakers MAG and Scott Dittrich made history this year with Bad Bunny’s record-breaking DtMF.