Krept signs with YMU for management representation

YMU has signed artist and entrepreneur Krept – one half of Krept & Konan – for management.

Beyond his success in music, Krept has built a portfolio of businesses including natural baby skincare brand Nala’s Baby, which he co-founded. The award-winning firm has attained The Sunday Times 100 ranking of the UK’s fastest-growing private companies.

According to the announcement, Krept will benefit from YMU's "integrated expertise across talent management, commercial partnerships, brand strategy, digital, broadcast, live, publishing and intellectual property as he continues to grow his influence across entertainment, business and culture".

“Krept is the definition of a modern entrepreneur," said Mary Bekhait, CEO of YMU. "He has built an extraordinary career by combining creativity with commercial instinct, and he continues to challenge what it means to be an artist today.

“Whether through music, business or community impact, he has an exceptional ability to build brands that resonate with audiences. Nala’s Baby is a brilliant example of that vision in action, and we’re excited to help unlock even more opportunities as he continues to grow his portfolio and influence.”

Having a team that understands both creativity and entrepreneurship is incredibly important to me, and I’m looking forward to building the next chapter together Krept

Krept added: "I’m proud to be joining YMU at such an exciting stage of my journey. Over the years I’ve been fortunate to build a career across music and business, but I feel like I’m only just getting started. Having a team that understands both creativity and entrepreneurship is incredibly important to me, and I’m looking forward to building the next chapter together.”

YMU Group operates out of London, Manchester, Washington DC, New York and Los Angeles.

The business launched its own investment fund at the start of 2026 designed to support and amplify the growth of talent and creator-led ventures across media, sport, culture and commerce.