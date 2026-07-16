BBC to broadcast Calvin Harris: Live From Scotland across multiple platforms

The BBC is to present a multi-platform broadcast of Calvin Harris' Glasgow homecoming concert, Sony Music Vision and Columbia Records UK have announced.

The live performance from Hampden Park will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 1, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Sounds on Saturday, August 1, with coverage produced by BBC Studios Music Productions.

"Calvin Harris is one of the defining artists of dance music, and this performance captures a truly special moment in his career," said Sony Music Vision president Tom Mackay. "Together with our partners at the BBC, we're excited to share this landmark homecoming performance with viewers across the UK and celebrate the power of live music."

Bringing audiences unforgettable live music experiences from the world's biggest artists is at the heart of what we do Jonathan Rothery, BBC



The event will be directed by James Barnes, and executive produced by Sony Music Vision, Three-six-zero and BBC Studios Music Productions.

"Bringing audiences unforgettable live music experiences from the world's biggest artists is at the heart of what we do, and there are few artists who have shaped contemporary dance music quite like Calvin Harris," said Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC Popular Music TV. "We are delighted to bring his landmark homecoming show from Glasgow to audiences right across the UK, giving millions of fans the chance to be part of what promises to be a truly special night."

Multi-award-winning DJ, producer, singer and songwriter Harris has amassed more than 56 billion global streams, two UK No.1 albums, 11 UK No.1 singles and 31 UK Top 10 hits.

“Coming back to Scotland to headline two dates at Hampden Park is a huge moment for me," said Harris. "I'm excited to play live in front of a home crowd and amazing to be partnering with the BBC and Sony Music Vision on the Saturday show."

Alongside his two headline dates at Hampden Park (August 1-2), Harris will also continue his run of international festival performances, his Las Vegas run and his record-breaking double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza.