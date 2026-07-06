Lorna Clarke outlines BBC policy on AI in music

The BBC plays a key role in the British music ecosystem – so the broadcaster is watching the impact of AI like every other key player.

Lorna Clarke, director of music at the BBC, has now issued a statement on the corporation’s policy on AI specifically in relation to music.

As well as its music stations and extensive programming, the BBC stages live events including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, BBC Radio In The Park and the BBC Proms.

“A thriving music scene benefits us all,” said Clarke, noting that the UK music sector “contributes billions, supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, and shapes how the UK is seen globally”.

Amid the questions and uncertainties about the effects of AI, as both a tool for artists and the growth of generative AI platforms, Clarke said the constant approach at the BBC would be a focus on “creativity, artistry and musicians’ rights”.

“Our priority will be music which is the result of meaningful human creativity – the substantial creative effort and distinctive creative choices of artists,” said Clarke.

“Artists using AI tools will be considered in our programming – as we expect more to experiment with and adopt this technology over time – but these tools must be used to support human creativity and should not replace a person’s work in developing, shaping or expressing the creative idea itself.”

Our priority will be music which is the result of meaningful human creativity Lorna Clarke

The BBC statement comes as streaming platforms are addressing the volume of AI music, as well as labelling tracks that are not human-made.

“Our research shows that audiences care about musicians and human creativity and may want to know when AI has been used to support the creation of the music they are listening to,” said Clarke. “We are committed to flagging such uses of AI to our listeners in line with our AI transparency approach, which is informed and shaped by our audiences’ expectations.”

The BBC now requires artists and partners to be transparent about whether and how they have used AI in that work.

“This transparency from artists and the industry, in conjunction with the expertise of our producers, will help us assess how AI has been used and guide our editorial decisions,” said Clarke. “We are not asking that musicians do not use AI tools to support the creative process, just that they tell us when and how they’ve used them.”

Clark highlighted the importance of “collaboration and trust with both our industry partners and the music making community”.

Respecting rights for music

Copyright law is central to the licensing of music for BBC programmes with Clarke describing it as the “foundation of how the BBC materially supports the UK creative economy”.

The BBC is licensed for broadcast through PPL and PRS For Music.

“We will always respect the rights of composers, artists, other creators and contributors when we make editorial decisions and would never knowingly broadcast AI-generated music that infringes existing copyright works,” said Clarke.

“Taken together, this means our producers, brands and stations will continue to consider each track based on its creative merit and whether it is right for our listeners. We believe this approach allows us to reflect the innovation and experimentation that is natural in the world of music, while firmly prioritising and standing by the human creative work that is paramount to our cultural and economic life.”

“We know this is not the end of the conversation,” concluded Clarke. “As the role of AI in music evolves at an incredible speed, we will also continue to evolve our position, while still honouring the precious relationship between artists and fans, between presenters and listeners, and the unique position the BBC holds within the UK music scene.”