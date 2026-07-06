Blue's Simon Webbe launches Backstage superfan app

Blue's Simon Webbe has launched a new subscription platform designed to help artists build deeper relationships with their superfans.

The Backstage app has been created as an exclusive destination where artists can share behind-the-scenes content, unreleased music, personal updates and dedicated fan experiences with their most engaged supporters.

Developed in partnership with Leeds-based creative agency Serviced and digital product specialist The Distance, the app currently limits membership to 10,000 fans per artist in each country and is free to download, with premium artist subscriptions available from £9.99 per month.

Webbe said he wanted to create a platform where fans could play a more active role in an artist's journey, from hearing new music before release to influencing creative decisions such as touring locations, album tracks and music videos.

"Launching Backstage Music has been an incredible moment, and I'm genuinely excited for fans to finally experience what we've been building," he said. "Creating something that brings artists and their audiences closer together has always been the goal, and this is only the beginning."

Creating something that brings artists and their audiences closer together has always been the goal, and this is only the beginning Simon Webbe

The launch sees Webbe and his Blue bandmates become the platform's first featured artists as the app, available on both iOS and Android, begins rolling out across the UK, with discussions said to already be underway with additional artists internationally.

Artists will be able to build private communities of superfans, share content unavailable elsewhere and develop recurring subscription revenue through a model "intended to give creators a significantly larger share of income than existing streaming platforms".

"Backstage has been built around a simple idea: fans want to feel closer to the artists they love, and artists need a better way to build relationships with the people who support them," added Serviced MD Adam Shire. "Launching with Blue gives us the perfect opportunity to demonstrate what that looks like, from exclusive content and unheard music to the moments that usually stay behind closed doors."

Blue signed a worldwide services deal with Cooking Vinyl in 2024. The indie released the group’s seventh studio album, Reflections, last year – 25 years after Blue first formed. The record charted at No.2 and has current sales of 18,705, according to Official Charts Company data.

PHOTO: (L-R) Tom Whitton (left), creative director, Serviced, Simon Webbe, Adam Shire, managing director, Serviced