National Merchandise extends agreement with Manchester's Co-op Live

National Merchandise has extended its agreement as the official merchandise partner of Manchester's Co-op Live to 2031.

Launched in 2024, the link-up has delivered innovations including the UK’s first self-service “grab and go” merchandise kiosks.

The 23,500-cap arena in Manchester is also set to become the first in the UK to offer an order-to-home merchandise service, and has introduced dedicated pre-event external merchandise points, including at the venue’s standalone pre-event hospitality space, Canalside.

QR code-enabled purchasing is already live in premium areas, allowing guests to order directly from their seats or suites.

“Our partnership with Co-op Live is driven by a shared commitment to innovation and to enhance the fan experience," said Phil Jones, commercial director at National Merchandise. "Together, we are setting a new benchmark for merchandise retail at live events.

“Since 2024, we have worked in collaboration with Co-op Live to introduce a range of solutions that improve convenience and accessibility for fans, and we look forward to building on this success in the years ahead.”

This partnership is about removing friction at every stage of the journey and giving fans more choice, more convenience and more time to enjoy the moments that matter most inside the arena Guy Dunstan, Co-op Live

Looking ahead, the link-up will lead to the introduction of an enhanced online merchandise store offering click and collect, as well as the UK's first arena order-to-home merchandise service.

According to National Merchandise and Co-op Live, the initiatives reflect a shared ambition to "redefine ancillary revenue in live entertainment, using technology and design to create a truly fan-centric, frictionless retail ecosystem".

Co-op Live general manager Guy Dunstan added: “Merchandise is an ever-growing key part of the live experience, and our focus has been on reimagining it entirely around the fan. By working with National Merchandise, we’ve been able to introduce genuinely innovative, first-of-their-kind solutions, from grab and go kiosks to pre-event retail, the UK's first arena order-to-home merchandise service and seamless QR ordering across the venue.

“This partnership is about removing friction at every stage of the journey and giving fans more choice, more convenience and more time to enjoy the moments that matter most inside the arena.”

The home of the 2026 and 2027 BRIT Awards, Co-op Live has upcoming shows with acts such as Def Leppard, Katseye, Evanescence, A$AP Rocky, The Strokes, Spiritbox, Niall Horan, Diljit Dosanjh, Brandi Carlile, Westlife and J Cole.