Superstruct Entertainment UK appoints Jacqui Harris as MD

Live entertainment group Superstruct has announced the appointment of former AEG veteran Jacqui Harris as MD of Superstruct Entertainment UK.

Harris joins the festival giant following almost two decades at AEG Presents UK, where she most recently served as VP and GM for the UK touring division.

At AEG, her work spanned major outdoor festivals including London's All Points East and BST Hyde Park, and Eden Sessions in Cornwall. She also led the team delivering UK touring operations across stadium, arena and greenfield events.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jacqui to the Superstruct team,” said Superstruct CEO Alex Mahon. “She is a powerhouse in the live entertainment industry, with a proven track record of scaling world-class festivals and tours. She understands the cultural magic of live music and the importance of creative independence – her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow Superstruct."

I look forward to collaborating with the brilliant festivals in the collective and working with the talented team to build on their successes to date Jacqui Harris, Superstruct Entertainment

Superstruct is home to more than 80 festival and live event brands globally, including Mighty Hoopla (UK), Wacken Open Air (Germany), Lost Village (UK), Flow (Finland), Defqon.1 (Netherlands), Sónar (Spain), Zwarte Cross (Netherlands), Arenal Sound (Spain), Øya (Norway), Parookaville (Germany) and Boardmasters (UK).

"I am so excited to be joining Superstruct Entertainment," said Harris. "Having spent my career immersed in the creative and operational world of live events, I have long admired Superstruct’s diverse portfolio and commitment to delivering exceptional fan experiences. I look forward to collaborating with the brilliant festivals in the collective and working with the talented team to build on their successes to date.”

Earlier this year, Superstruct named experienced live music executive Rebecca Kane Burton as chief operating officer. Kane Burton previously held leadership roles at AEG, OVG, LW Theatres, Alexandra Palace and Sodexo Live!