Court Of Appeal upholds ruling on legal claim against PRS For Music over distribution of royalties

The Court Of Appeal has upheld the Competition Appeal Tribunal’s earlier decision in August 2025 to strike out the case between Blur’s Dave Rowntree and PRS.

The legal claim by Rowntree, on behalf of PRS members, related to the distribution of ‘black box’ royalties – those collected by PRS which cannot be matched with the correct songwriter or publisher because of inaccurate or insufficient information.

The case against PRS was effectively seeking a redistribution of these black box royalties away from publisher members to songwriter members. It was reported that the class action claimed that the current system was depriving members of up to £200m in unpaid royalties.

Following the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) finding in favour of PRS in August 2025, Lord Justice Miles found that the Competition Appeal Tribunal did not err in law when it struck out and refused to certify the claim over the method used to distribute royalties.

It would have resulted in PRS members suing the society they collectively own, despite there being soaring costs attached and no logical basis for doing so PRS spokesperson

The Court of Appeal has now ruled that “there is nothing inherently unfair about the pro rata distribution” of unallocated royalties, recognising that the system operates with incomplete information.

A PRS For Music spokesperson said: “The Court of Appeal has once again recognised that this claim has no reasonable prospect of success and has upheld the Competition Appeal Tribunal’s earlier decision to strike it out, vindicating our longstanding position that this claim was never in the interests of PRS members.

“This class action was fundamentally flawed, and was a complete misrepresentation of our policies from the outset. It would have resulted in PRS members suing the society they collectively own, despite there being soaring costs attached and no logical basis for doing so.

“We welcome the decision and look forward to continuing to focus on our main priority which has always been, and remains, delivering value for our members and protecting their rights wherever and whenever their music is used.”





